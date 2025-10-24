SpeedPro Buford Now Open for Business, Offering Premium Large-Format Printing Services

BUFORD, Ga., October 24, 2025 — SpeedPro, a leading provider of best-in-class large format printing and graphics, today announced the opening of its newest studio in Buford, Georgia. SpeedPro Buford will host a grand opening event on November 6, 2025, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place at 2:00 pm. The event will offer local businesses the opportunity to explore the studio’s innovative printing capabilities, enjoy light refreshments, and network with the community.

The new studio is owned and operated by Sean Brennan, a seasoned business professional with over 25 years of experience in manufacturing, sales, and marketing. With experience working for top manufacturers worldwide, Brennan’s motivation to open SpeedPro Buford stems from a desire to build a creative legacy for his family while serving the local community.

“We are thrilled to bring SpeedPro’s exceptional printing services to Buford and the surrounding areas. Our focus is on helping local businesses, schools, and tourism organizations create visually impactful marketing assets,” said Brennan. “We’re committed to providing personalized service and top-quality products that will elevate the visibility and branding of businesses in our area.”

SpeedPro Buford specializes in a range of services, including wall and window graphics, event displays, vehicle wraps, and more, offering businesses of all sizes the tools they need to showcase their brand and make a lasting impression. The studio plans to grow within its first year, with initiatives to expand its team and foster a creative work environment.

SpeedPro Buford invites the business community to join its grand opening event on November 6, 2025, at 1:00 pm at 1364 Buford Business Blvd, Suite 100, Buford, GA.

The studio will also participate in the Buford Holiday Festival and Christmas Parade on December 6, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 304 E Main St, Buford, GA, where they will showcase a fully customized Christmas-themed golf cart wrap at their booth to highlight its capabilities.