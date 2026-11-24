NEW YORK, Nov 24 — Stensul today announced AI Inbox Summary Optimization, a new view in Stensul’s automated QA that flags – before an email is sent – whether AI will find the marketing offers within it. It also launched Gmail Promotions annotations, allowing marketers to input promo code and other data in Stensul, which then surfaces in the Promotions tab, before the recipient opens the email. Both features are available now to Stensul customers.

Gmail and Apple Mail now summarize email before subscribers open it, and AI agents – with full access to inboxes – are becoming personal shoppers, working on behalf of consumers. A 2026 survey found that 22% of millennials have bought something from an email they never opened. AI and agents influenced $262 billion in holiday sales last year, about 1 in 5 dollars, according to Salesforce.

The announcement builds on Stensul CEO Manlio Carrelli’s recent presentation at MarTech World Forum 2026, “The Future of the Inbox: Ogilvy’s Rules for AI Email,” where he explored how AI is changing the way consumers discover, evaluate and act on marketing emails.

“AI is now the first reader of every email, and it’s starting to buy on the consumer’s behalf,” said Carrelli. “The brands that win will send email that’s clear, personal and relevant enough for AI to put their offer first. Stensul makes sure every email is built that way before it ships.”

AI summaries lead with what the model can find and understand. That makes it critical to put offers in live text, match the subject line to the body, and make content as relevant and personal as possible.

AI Inbox Summary Optimization

AI Inbox Summary Optimization flags problems that stop AI from finding an email’s offer while the email is still being built. It catches an offer locked inside an image, a missing preheader, or a subject line that doesn’t match the body, and shows how to fix each one. Stensul’s AI can also write missing alt text in one click.

Gmail Promotions annotations

Marketers can now add Gmail Promotions annotations to individual emails in the Stensul builder. The deal, promo code, expiry date and product image then appear in Gmail’s Promotions tab before anyone opens the email. Annotations are set on each email, so every send carries its own offer and shared library code doesn’t change. Admins turn the feature on for each library and choose who can use it.

Both features run inside the governed workflow teams already use in Stensul. Brand and compliance rules still apply, and nothing goes out until it’s approved. The checks run while the email is being built, so teams don’t have to review dozens of holiday campaigns by hand in the week they send.

The new features work alongside existing Stensul capabilities that give AI a clear, relevant offer to summarize:

Personalized subject lines and preheaders, released earlier this month, give each segment its own offer at the top of the inbox.

Dynamic Content Assembly gives each audience its own offer, images and copy inside a single email.

Self-improving email, available through the Stensul MCP, lets agents review how earlier emails in a program performed and suggest the subject lines, module order and calls to action that did best.

Accessibility QA checks reading order, alt text and links. Screen readers and AI both rely on these to understand an email.

Stensul plans to release its AI summary preview feature in early 2027. It will show how Gmail is likely to summarize an email before it ships, so marketers can make changes until the summary leads with the offer.

AI Inbox Summary Optimization and Gmail Promotions annotations are available now. To learn more, visit stensul.com.