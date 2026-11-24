LONDON, Nov 24 — AM Best will sponsor and exhibit at the Dubai World Insurance Congress (DWIC) 2026, which will be held from 8-10 December 2026, at Atlantis, The Palm, in Dubai.

AM Best representatives include Nick Charteris-Black, managing director, market development; Greg Carter, managing director; Vasilis Katsipis, managing director and senior executive officer (DIFC Branch); and Bouchra Abou Nader; associate director, AM Best, will be available for client meetings at table No. 68. Delegates interested in meeting with AM Best to understand more about its rating and assessment services, research and insurance insights, can schedule a meeting by contacting Abou Nader at Bouchra.Abounader@ambest.com. AM Best is a silver sponsor and will exhibit at booth D.

The DWIC, hosted by Global Reinsurance (GR) and the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC), offers a forum connecting the Middle East’s (re)insurance markets with counterparts from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.