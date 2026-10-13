The Big Chill Opens at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Bringing Its Brasserie, Cakery, Creamery Experience

New Delhi, October 13, 2026: The Big Chill has opened at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, bringing its celebrated cakery and creamery experience to the destination alongside The Big Chill Brasserie, the brand’s latest addition. The opening marks an exciting development for the homegrown brand, with the Brasserie introducing a broader savoury selection that includes new pizza styles, Smash Burgers and more.

Known for its distinctive comfort food, vibrant youthful spirit and warm, neighbourhood-café atmosphere, The Big Chill has become a familiar name in Delhi’s dining landscape. At Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, visitors can enjoy the brand’s much-loved desserts, while discovering an expanded culinary selection through The Big Chill Brasserie.

Commenting on the opening, Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, said, “Ambience Malls have always focused on creating destinations that bring together exceptional brands and memorable experiences. The Big Chill is a much-loved name in Delhi’s dining culture, and its arrival at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, adds to our diverse culinary offering. With The Big Chill Brasserie introducing an expanded menu of pizzas, Smash Burgers and more, visitors will have even more to explore. We look forward to welcoming the brand and offering our guests another compelling reason to visit and spend quality time at the mall.”

The addition further strengthens Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj’s food and beverage portfolio, bringing together an established dining favourite and its latest culinary offering within a destination that combines shopping, dining and leisure. With The Big Chill Brasserie, Cakery, Creamery, visitors can discover three distinct offerings from the brand under one roof.