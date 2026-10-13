UL Solutions Expands Plano HVACR Testing Center

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct 13 — UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ULS), a global leader in applied safety science, today opened its expanded heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) Center of Excellence in Plano, Texas, to address growing demand for advanced product testing, including for energy-efficient refrigerants and AI data center cooling technology.

The HVACR Center of Excellence brings safety, performance, certification, and research and development testing together in one location. This helps manufacturers identify problems earlier, reduce testing complexity and move products more efficiently toward certification and market access in North America and other global markets.

“Heating and cooling technologies play an important role in our homes, businesses and the digital infrastructure we rely on every day,” said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO of UL Solutions. “Our expanded HVACR Center of Excellence strengthens our ability to help manufacturers develop safer products and bring new technologies to markets around the world.”

The expansion increases testing capacity for heat pumps, air conditioners, chillers, variable refrigerant flow systems and coolant distribution units (CDUs) used in data centers. The added capabilities help manufacturers develop more energy-efficient products, adopt refrigerants with a lower climate impact and support the rapid growth of computing infrastructure.

The facility features new test chambers capable of recreating a broad range of temperature and humidity conditions, to simulate everything from cold climates to desert environments. This helps UL Solutions replicate real-world conditions in which heating and cooling equipment may perform differently across environments. The chambers can test systems with up to 30 tons of cooling capacity, as measured in cooling power, not weight. This capacity allows UL Solutions to test larger equipment used in commercial buildings and data centers.

The HVACR Center of Excellence also offers services to measure energy use, test product controls and check how heating and cooling equipment performs as demands on the equipment change. Additional services help determine whether products meet industry requirements, including applicable standards from the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute, the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Conditioning Engineers, U.S. Department of Energy and ENERGY STAR®, and support certification to international standards.

The Plano center is part of UL Solutions’ global HVACR testing network, which also includes the Carugate, Italy, laboratory that was expanded in 2025.