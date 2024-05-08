Hyderabad, 08th May 2024: The Kaftan Company (TKC), India’s leading Kaftan brand, is thrilled to unveil its exclusive Twilight Men’s Lounge Wear Collection. This collection is a game-changer, bringing a unique blend of comfort and style to men’s wardrobes. It’s the first time a range of kaftans is designed exclusively for men, offering a fresh and stylish twist to traditional loungewear options.

From relaxed kaftans to breathable cotton pyjamas, TKC’s Men’s Lounge Wear Collection is designed to provide the perfect blend of comfort and sophistication for the modern man. Whether lounging at home or stepping out for a casual evening, these versatile pieces ensure you stay cool and stylish throughout the summer season.

Since its inception, TKC has been at the forefront of redefining loungewear with a strong commitment to quality, functionality, and cutting-edge designs. The Men’s Lounge Wear Collection is a testament to this commitment, offering a wide range of options to suit every taste and lifestyle.

Speaking about this, Mr. Navin Rao, Co-founder of The Kaftan Company, said, “We are thrilled to introduce our Men’s Lounge Wear Collection, providing men with stylish yet comfortable options to unwind in. The overwhelming response since the launch underscores the demand for innovative loungewear solutions tailored specifically for men. We are proud to fill this gap in the market and look forward to continuing to exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Since the launch, TKC has experienced remarkable success, with an incredible response from customers nationally and worldwide. The collection has garnered widespread attention for its unique offerings and has quickly become a favourite among discerning shoppers.

With an impressive 60% customer retention rate, TKC has proven its ability to deliver exceptional product experiences, solidifying its position as a leader in the loungewear industry. TKC’s collections are available on its website and leading online e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, TataCliq, Ajio, Shoppers Stop, and others. The brand is not stopping here; it’s setting its sights on global expansion and aiming to become the go-to destination for premium loungewear worldwide.