New Delhi, 10th July 2024 – TrioTree Technologies, a leading provider of healthcare IT solutions announces the appointment of Mr. Divyesh J Sampat as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Mr. Mihir Jha as Vice President of Technology and Innovations. These hires come at a crucial time for TrioTree, as the company experiences significant growth and transformation, underscoring its commitment to operational excellence and technological advancement.

TrioTree has been navigating substantial growth, necessitating enhanced leadership to sustain this momentum and further accelerate its initiatives. Mr. Divyesh J Sampat, the newly appointed COO, brings over 23 years of experience in operational leadership. His tenure at Wipro saw him driving operational efficiency and achieving sustainable growth, making him an invaluable addition to TrioTree’s executive team. Mr. Mihir Jha, the new VP of Technology and Innovations comes with 20 years of experience in technology management. His impressive background includes leading technological advancements and successfully launching several products and solutions.

Commenting on these significant appointments, Surjeet Thakur, Founder & CEO of TrioTree Technologies, stated, “TrioTree is experiencing a period of significant growth and transformation. To sustain our momentum and further accelerate our initiatives, we recognized the need for enhanced leadership in key areas. The decision to bring on a new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Vice President of Technology was driven by our commitment to operational excellence and technological advancement. These appointments are aimed at strengthening our executive team to navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving market and to drive our company towards new horizons.” Divyesh J Sampat, the newly appointed COO, commented: “I am excited to join TrioTree at such a vital time. My focus will be on enhancing our strategies to support our expanding customer base and global presence. I am committed to refining our processes, driving efficiency, and ensuring that our operations are scalable to meet the growing demands. Together with the talented team at TrioTree, I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success and making a significant impact on its journey forward.” Mihir Jha, the new VP of Technology and Innovations, shared: “I look forward to leading our technology initiatives, driving digital transformation, and ensuring that we remain at the forefront of technological advancements. My goal is to create a robust technological framework that not only supports our current objectives but also paves the way for the future. By creating a culture of creativity, I am confident that we will deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders.”

The new appointments are set to play pivotal roles in TrioTree’s growth strategy. Mr. Sampat will focus on enhancing operational frameworks, ensuring scalability, and driving efficiency across all functions. His expertise will be crucial in refining operational strategies to support TrioTree’s expanding customer base and global presence. Meanwhile, Mr. Jha will lead the company’s technology roadmap and ensure that TrioTree’s technological capabilities are aligned with its goals. Together, they will streamline operations and harness innovative technology to propel TrioTree to new levels of success.

In addition to these senior appointments, TrioTree Technologies is pleased to announce the onboarding of 15 new team members, bringing the company size to more than 250. These new members will contribute to various domains within the organization, supporting TrioTree’s ongoing growth and expansion.