Andhra Pradesh Braces for Cyclone Arnab as Authorities Step Up Coastal Preparedness

AMARAVATI, October 26, 2026: Andhra Pradesh is preparing for the possible impact of Cyclone Arnab, with the approaching weather system raising concerns over heavy rainfall, strong winds and potential disruptions across coastal districts.

State authorities are expected to intensify precautionary measures in vulnerable areas, focusing on public safety, emergency response arrangements and the protection of infrastructure. Residents in low-lying coastal regions are advised to remain alert and follow instructions issued by district administrations.

The anticipated storm could affect fishing operations, road transport, power supply and agricultural activities, depending on its eventual track and intensity. Fishermen are advised to heed official marine weather warnings and avoid venturing into unsafe sea conditions.

The India Meteorological Department’s latest forecasts will be crucial in determining the cyclone’s likely landfall location, timing and intensity. Authorities and residents should rely on verified government advisories for evacuation instructions and other safety measures.

Further updates on Cyclone Arnab’s movement and potential impact are awaited.