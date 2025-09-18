Edtech startup instrucko partners with Four Leading Schools to Deliver Future-Ready Skills

New Delhi, 18 September 2025 – instrucko, one of India’s leading online education platforms, has announced partnerships with five prestigious institutions. The Scindia School (Gwalior), Mayo College Boys (Ajmer), G.D. Somani Memorial School (Mumbai), Mayoor Chopasni School (Jodhpur), and Sri Barathi Vidyala (Tamil Nadu), to integrate essential life skills into their curriculum.

In today’s rapidly changing world, schools are recognising the need to move beyond traditional academics and prepare students with practical, future-ready skills. The collaboration between Instrucko and these leading institutions highlights a shared belief that education must nurture not just knowledge, but also creativity, confidence, financial literacy, and effective communication.

Through these tie-ups, students will gain access to structured, interactive programs designed to address areas often overlooked in conventional education:

The Scindia School (Gwalior) → Launching Financial Literacy classes to strengthen money management skills, instill smart financial habits, and build decision-making confidence among students.

Mayo College Boys (Ajmer) → Introducing a Financial Literacy program, with plans to expand into other essential skills that equip students to navigate challenges beyond the classroom.

G.D. Somani Memorial School (Mumbai) → Offering Creative Writing sessions crafted to sharpen communication, imagination, and critical thinking—abilities that play a vital role in both academic success and personal growth.

Mayoor Chopasni School (Jodhpur) → Implementing Personality Development & Public Speaking programs with blended learning experience to empower students to articulate their ideas with clarity, confidence, and leadership presence. Instrucko is con

Sri Barathi Vidyalaya (Tamil Nadu) → Implementing live online classes with instrucko teachers for Hindi and Public Speaking using storytelling methods.

Speaking about the initiative, Ms. Devvaki Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, instrucko, said, “Partnering with some of India’s most respected schools validates our vision of making life skills education a mainstream part of learning. These programs are designed to be engaging, practical, and impactful for the leaders of tomorrow.”

With these partnerships, Instrucko reinforces its mission to bridge the gap between academics and life skills, ensuring students are not just well-prepared for exams but also for the opportunities and challenges of the future.