North East and East Zone Regional Abilympics 2025 Concludes in Guwahati with 13 Medals; Assam Leads in Vocational Skills for Persons with Disabilities

Guwahati, August 23, 2025 – The curtains came down on the North East and East Zone Regional Abilympics 2025 at Srimanta Kalakshetra, Guwahati, with 13 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) emerging as medalists with 3 Gold, 4 Silver, 6 Bronze across diverse vocational skill categories. This finale marked the successful completion of the last regional round in Phase 2 of the Abilympics journey, held in North East for the very first time paving the way for the upcoming National Abilympics in Delhi this November.

Organized by the National Abilympic Association of India (NAAI) in collaboration with Sarthak Educational Trust, and supported by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), TPCDT, and IndusInd Bank, the event saw participation from across Assam, Northeast, and Eastern India. IHCL Area Director, Jayanta Das graced the Valedictory Ceremony and motivated the participants.

Medal Tally Highlights

In total, 13 medals were awarded, showcasing the talent and determination of participants across ICT, Crafts, Hospitality, and Service sectors.

Gold Winners included Abhijit Dutta from Jorhat, Assam for (Cake Decoration) who is Hearing Impaired, Noor Alam Ansari from Tezpur, Assam for (Cleaning Services) who has Locomotor Disability, and Yumnam Naresh Singh from Manipur for (Massage Services) who is Visually Impaired.

Silver Medals were awarded to Raju Tamung from Guwahati, Assam who has Locomotor Disability for (Basket Making), Binoy Subba from Bihar who is Hearing Impaired for (Cleaning Services), Dheeraj Kumar from Bihar for Massage Services who has Locomotor Disability and Shehnaaz Parvin from Guwahati for (Cake Decoration).

Bronze Medalists included Suraj Kumar Chetri for (Engineering Design) from Guwahati, Assam and he has Locomotor Disability, Abujum Arunkumar Meitei for (Basket Making) from Kakching, Manipur who also has Locomotor Disability, Savita for (Crochet) from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh also having Locomotor Disability, Silsila Das in (Patisserie & Confectionery) from Guwahati, Assam who has Locomotor Disability, Dheeraj Kumar having Locomotor Disability from Bihar for (Cleaning Services), and Arijul Haque from Kamrup, Assam who is Hearing Impaired for (Hairdressing Services)

Voices of Leadership

Dr. Jitender Aggarwal, Secretary-General of NAAI and Founder & CEO of Sarthak Educational Trust, said “The North East and East Zone finale was not just about medals—it was about unlocking futures. These winners are role models proving that skill has no disability. I urge the winners and all the participants to create awareness on the Abilympics initiative which awards the persons with Disabilities for their vocational skills. We now move to the Nationals in Delhi in November 2025, our focus remains on building an India where 10 million PwDs are empowered and 2 lakh sustainable jobs are created by 2027.”

Assam Shines in Vocational Talent

Assam emerged as a strong performer, with winners across Cake Decoration, Cleaning, Patisserie & Confectionery, and Engineering Design. Manipur, Bihar and other states also made their mark, reaffirming the wide regional spread of talent amongst persons with disability.

Gold Medallist in Cleaning services Noor Alam Ansari from Tezpur (Assam) shared, “I got to know about Abilympics from Sarthak. I have never participated in any competition of such kind. I am deeply motivated to do more. I have Locomotor Disability by birth. I have done BCom Honours and looking for a job and currently upskilling myself. For the Hospitality & Cleaning Services I followed all the protocols religiously as per the guidance of the mentor and I am happy this has won me an award. I am excited to tell this to my mother”.

Yumnam Naresh Singh from Manipur who is Visually Impaired and lost his vision due to glaucoma won a Gold in Massage Services, he shared “Massage is an art for a visually impaired person. I dedicate this award to my mummy, as I have reached here due to her. I would like to create more awareness so that the Abilympics initiative reaches more masses in the north-eastern Zone and specially Manipur.

Dheeraj Kumar from Nalanda, Bihar who is a primary school teacher and won a Silver Medal in Massage Services shared “I got to know about Abilympics two years ago and since then I decided that I will go and learn. Even today in rural regions, people are still not aware. But, I have observed and I want to motivate and boost fellow divyang to stay updated and work towards your skills and strive in the society like abled people”. He is inclined towards Massage skills and has been pursuing this hobby since some time now and is gradually turning it into a skill. He has Locomotor Disability (Polio) by birth.

Abhijit Dutta from Guwahati, Assam who won a Gold in Cake Decoration shared “I have been studying and pursuing my hobby of baking. I taught myself watching Youtube tutorials and I am happy I could win a Gold for my baking skills”. He is hearing impaired by birth.

Road to Finland 2027

Select Winners from Guwahati will now advance to the National Abilympics 2025 in Delhi, where Team India will be selected to represent the country at the 11th International Abilympics in Finland (2027) — widely known as the Work Skill Olympics for Persons with Disabilities.

The East Zone Regional Abilympics concluded with applause, inspiration, and a renewed call for inclusion — proving once again that disability is not inability, but a different kind of strength.