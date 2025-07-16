St. George’s University Spotlights Pediatric Careers as Key to Indian Children’s Well-being

India, Bangalore, July 16, 2025: As concerns for Indian pediatric physical and mental health continue to rise, St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, highlights the meaningful and impactful nature of pediatrics careers. From managing physical and emotional well-being to supporting families through vulnerable moments, pediatricians play a vital role in guiding the next Indian generation toward a healthier future.

Findings from national health studies focusing on Indian children and youth indicate a consistent upward trend in overweight and obesity rates. According to the World Obesity Atlas 2024, there were 33 million children in India living with overweight and obesity, equivalent to a prevalence of 9% among those under 20 years. This number is projected to increase significantly, with India expected to have 83 million children overweight/obese by 2035, representing a prevalence rate of 24%. According to a 2021 report by UNICEF, roughly one in seven Indian adolescents aged 10 to 19 is estimated to live with a diagnosable mental health condition; common issues include anxiety, depression, learning disabilities, and behavioral disorders.

Dr. Ahmed Hussein, an SGU graduate from the Doctor of Medicine degree program in 2022, advises that regular pediatric checkups are the single most important preventive measure. “Each age group has its own anticipatory guidance for a healthy life and specific screening tools for diseases,” he said. “These routine visits allow pediatricians to provide tailored advice on nutrition, development, and emotional wellbeing.” “Pediatrics is a deeply rewarding field because it’s not just about treating young patients, it’s about supporting entire families through some of their most vulnerable moments,” said Dr. Hussein. “You become a trusted guide, helping parents navigate uncertainty and empowering them to nurture their child’s health beyond the clinic. It’s a role that requires empathy, resilience, and a genuine passion for making a long-term impact.”

Reflecting on his journey into pediatrics, Dr. Hussein describes it as a field full of daily joy and renewal. “Each patient encounter is like meeting a new friend for playtime,” he shares. “We laugh, play, and joke during our time together while tackling the main reason for their visit. It’s a constant regeneration of energy during the day.”

Addressing the post-pandemic surge in screen addiction, anxiety, and delayed social development in children, Dr. Hussein urges families to create emotionally connected environments. “Routines that prioritize outdoor play, face-to-face interaction, and emotional openness,” he notes, are key to cultivating resilience in children navigating today’s fast-evolving world.

