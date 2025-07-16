Swiggy Launches ‘High Protein’ Category to Help Consumers Make Better Food Choices

New Delhi, July 16, 2025: Swiggy , India’s pioneering on-demand convenience platform, has announced the launch of a dedicated ‘High Protein’ category on its marketplace. As protein continues to gain prominence in Indian food diets, this new category is designed to make high protein food items and meals more visible, accessible, and integrated into everyday ordering behavior. The High Protein category is live across 30 cities including Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Jaipur, and several others. It already features over five lakh dishes from more than 35,000 restaurant partners across India.

Recognizing the rising consumer awareness about protein-rich food, Swiggy’s new offering allows users to identify and choose from a set of curated high protein dishes that fit their goals without needing to sift through long menus or labels. Each dish listed under the High Protein category meets carefully defined nutritional standards, with a minimum of 15 grams of protein per serving, dish Kcal value to be less than or equal to 700 kcal, and a Protein Kcal to overall Kcal ratio of at least 10%. These benchmarks ensure users are discovering dishes that are not only protein-rich but also balanced and suitable for regular consumption.

Commenting on the feature, Mr. Deepak Maloo, Vice President, Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives, Swiggy said, “We believe that small, everyday choices shape long-term well-being. Proteins are an essential part of our daily intake. With the launch of the High Protein category, we aim to make high protein dishes more accessible to our users, in turn enabling better health and well-being. As food preferences evolve, we, at Swiggy, are committed to not just reflect those shifts but shape them by helping people discover what’s good for them, and still delicious. We will continue to partner with restaurants to further expand the range of High Protein food items available on the Swiggy app.”

From a product experience standpoint, the feature has been designed to make discovery intuitive and seamless. Consumers can simply search for words like “Protein” or “Diet” on the Swiggy app to discover the High Protein section. In the dedicated section, the dishes are categorized based on their protein content (in grams), enabling users to select the option that best suits their dietary preferences. In addition to this, they can filter dishes based on the source of protein and choose from a range of options like paneer, soya etc. Users can also choose a restaurant and the protein items are listed on the top for easy selection.

There have been numerous industry reports indicating the deficiency of proteins in our diet. As per a report by ICRISAT, IFPRI, and CESS, over two-thirds of households in India’s semi-arid tropics consume less protein than recommended, with diets heavily relying on staple grains like rice and wheat. Also, a survey conducted by the Indian Market Research Bureau (IMRB) found that 73% of Indians are deficient in protein, and only 10% of the population consumes adequate protein from their daily diet.

Over 1.8 million customers have discovered and appreciated high protein options during the pilot phase of the High Protein category. Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi are among the top cities in High Protein category orders, while cities like Chandigarh are also standing out for high protein order concentration, highlighting a beyond metros appetite for mindful eating.