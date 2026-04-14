The Pattern in Human History Most People Miss: Why Civilizations Keep Losing Knowledge

Lost in Time: Our Forgotten and Vanishing Knowledge Audio Book Just Launched

PHOENIX, Ariz, April 14, 2026 — What if the story of human progress isn’t a steady climb upward, but a repeating cycle of discovery, loss and rediscovery? After years of studying historical records from ancient civilizations to modern societies, engineer and global innovator Jack R. Bialik began noticing a troubling pattern: humanity repeatedly forgets knowledge it once considered essential. In Lost in Time, Bialik explores why civilizations keep losing what they once knew — and what that pattern may mean for the future.

“With our reliance on digital systems and complex global networks, we may be closer than ever to our own ‘forgotten age,’” Bialik said. “This book is really a wake-up call for people to think about ways of preserving our information so it’s recoverable in the future.”

Through bite-sized nuggets of wisdom, Lost in Time takes readers on a captivating exploration of humanity’s lost ingenuity and the forgotten knowledge that once shaped civilizations. Spanning centuries and continents, the book uncovers astonishing technologies, philosophies and cultural practices that have been buried under the sands of time — some of which are more advanced than what people use today. Bialik effortlessly confronts the assumption that only modern-day humans are capable of producing innovative feats of technology and brilliance.

With meticulous research that spanned over 10 years and compelling storytelling, Bialik highlights how these past innovations could still hold the potential to address modern challenges, from knowledge sustainability to societal resilience. Lost in Time unravels the intricate tapestry of human civilization, weaving together narratives of inventions of yesterday, overlooked pioneers and epoch-defining discoveries that have shaped the modern world.

Among the amazing facts readers will learn:

Cataract surgery was being performed in India more than 2000 years ago.

The first known fountain pen was created centuries before Europe “invented” it.

Ancient civilizations debated waste disposal and sanitation solutions that rival or even surpass some modern systems.

Through thought-provoking analysis, Lost in Time examines the fragile nature of human knowledge and the forces — be they war, natural disasters or changing priorities — that contribute to its disappearance.

However, Lost in Time is more than an archive of historical losses. Bialik inspires readers to reconnect with the lessons of the past as a means of fostering a more informed and innovative future. He challenges readers to consider whether humanity is building a legacy of accessible wisdom — or an archive of forgotten lessons.

In Bialik’s own words: “We keep trying to save knowledge, and what we need to do is turn the knowledge into wisdom so that it can be saved from generation to generation.”

Both a cautionary tale and a celebration of resilience, this book illuminates the enduring power of human curiosity and determination. Readers will contemplate how much of humanity’s ingenuity has been left behind and be inspired to consider the steps needed to safeguard knowledge for generations to come.

From history enthusiasts to curious thinkers to those passionate about reclaiming lost wisdom, this book offers a fascinating lens through which to view humanity’s enduring quest for progress. This book is appropriate for grade school children all the way to adults of all ages.

For more information, please visit JRBialik.com. View the book trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=P1T8EO8RGyw .

Lost in Time: Our Forgotten and Vanishing Knowledge

Publisher: Mill City Press

Paperback: 266 pages

ISBN-13: 979-8868502293

Also available in hardcover, audio book and ebook