Dr. Bhargav Mallappa Meets MoS for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel

New Delhi, August 23, 2025:

Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, National Deputy Chairman of the People Forum of India– National Bharat Sevak Samaj (NBSS), today met Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, at his office in New Delhi.

The meeting centred on strategies to improve the welfare and livelihoods of fishermen in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Dr. Mallappa underscored the importance of supporting fishing communities with better infrastructure, access to markets, and sustainable practices. He said “Fishermen are the backbone of our coastal and inland economies. Ensuring their welfare through skill development, modern technology, and fair access to resources is crucial for both economic growth and social equity”.

Minister Baghel welcomed these suggestions and reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening the fisheries sector. He noted that the ministry has been working to integrate modern aquaculture techniques and enhance financial inclusion for fishing communities, while also ensuring environmental sustainability.

Dr. Mallappa and the Minister agreed that while government initiatives have created new opportunities, many challenges remain on the ground, including livelihood security, rising input costs, and the need for better safety measures at sea. Both sides stressed that practical, state-specific interventions and consistent follow-up will be key to improving the conditions of fishing communities in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.