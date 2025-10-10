International Samarpan of Shri Krishna Leela Collection Held at Nehru Centre, London

Kathak, Cinema, and Fragrance Come Together in a Spellbinding Tribute to Shri Krishna

London, October 10, 2025: In a memorable and soulful evening at the Nehru Centre, London, the International Samarpan of the Shri Krishna Leela Collection was held in the august presence of Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Director, Nehru Centre, London, and renowned Kathak artist Richa Srivastava. The evening gracefully wove together art, fragrance, film, and devotion, celebrating Krishna—a tribute to India’s timeless cultural and spiritual heritage.

The evening commenced with a divine invocation of “Om Krishnaya Vasudevaya Haraye Paramatmane,” invoking Lord Krishna’s boundless grace. This was followed by the screening of a short film on the Shri Krishna Leela Collection, showcasing the artistic journey, craftsmanship, and spiritual inspiration behind the fragrances that translate divine stories into sensory experiences.

Following the film, Mr. Prashant Kumar, CMD, Mode Retails Sales and Marketing Pvt. Ltd., and Founder of Ramalaya & JPSR Prabhu Shriram, addressed the gathering. In his inspiring speech, he shared how fragrance can become a form of prayer and philosophy, connecting people with India’s cultural consciousness.

“Each of our creations is not just a product; it is a living story — a confluence of bhava (emotion), bhakti (devotion), and sugandha (fragrance),” said Mr. Kumar. He further added that as India reclaims its place as Vishwa Guru, it offers the world pathways of harmony, sustainability, and consciousness through its ancient wisdom and culture. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Director, Nehru Centre, London, remarked, “This International Samarpan beautifully represents India’s cultural diplomacy, where fragrance, art, and dance together communicate the universality of Krishna’s message of love and harmony.

The highlight of the evening was a mesmerizing Kathak performance by Richa Srivastava, themed “Krishna in Kathak.” Her dance depicted three divine Leelas:

1. Kaliya Mardan – symbolizing the victory of purity and nature over evil,

2. Vastra Haran – representing Krishna as the compassionate protector and eternal Nayak, and

3. Radha Krishna Thumri – expressing the divine union of love and consciousness.

Her performance enthralled the audience, bringing alive the spiritual essence of Krishna’s eternal play through movement, rhythm, and expression.

The Shri Krishna Leela Collection, unveiled during the event, is a fragrant tribute to Lord Krishna’s divine wisdom and joy. Each fragrance embodies a distinct Leela – Makhanchor’s innocence, Govardhan’s gratitude, Sudama’s humility, and Raas Leela’s transcendental love. Curated under the Ramalaya initiative by JPSR Prabhu Shriram, the collection serves as an artistic confluence of India’s devotion, craftsmanship, and sensory storytelling.

The ceremony concluded with the formal presentation of the Shri Krishna Leela Collection to the Nehru Centre representatives, symbolizing India’s offering of love, balance, and harmony to the world.

The event reaffirmed India’s growing leadership in cultural diplomacy and soft power, where fragrance, film, and performance together create a universal dialogue of peace, devotion, and consciousness.