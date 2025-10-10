Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass, commemorates World Mental Health Day with a focus on elderly emotional care and connection

New Delhi, 10th October 2025: On World Mental Health Day, Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass, conducted a thought-provoking panel discussion on emotional well-being, inner peace, and meaningful connection for the elderly community. The interactive session was moderated by Dr. Kunal Sarkar, Director – Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur Cluster and Ms. Sohini Saha, Consultant- Psychologist, Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass, in the presence of other eminent doctors like Dr. Abir Mukherjee, Consultant – Psychiatry, Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur; Dr. Arijit Dutta Chowdhury, Consultant – Psychiatry, Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass and Dr. Anuttama Banerjee, Consultant- Psychologist, Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass. The session was designed to highlight the emotional and psychological struggles of elderly citizens in the contemporary, fast-paced world and to foster dialogue around developing empathy, mindfulness, and social connection in later life.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Abir Mukherjee shared, “With improved healthcare and a longer life expectancy, India is witnessing a growing elderly population, a positive sign of progress, yet one that brings with it newer challenges. Mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and cognitive impairment, dementia are highly prevalent among the elderly, often intensified by social isolation, stigma, nuclear family structures and economic dependence. Lack of awareness and timely intervention further worsens the situation. Additionally, there is a dearth of professional support, failure to adequately address care giver’s burden. It is essential that we, as a society, work collectively to create an environment of empathy, early recognition, and support so that our elderly can age with emotional well-being, dignity, and purpose.”

While talking about mental health awareness, Dr. Arijit Dutta Chowdhury stated, “With the advancement of medical science, human life expectancy has increased significantly, leading to a growing number of people in the geriatric age group. However, this also brings with it a rise in age-related mental health challenges such as dementia, depression, and anxiety. Early diagnosis and timely intervention through appropriate medication and psychotherapy, wherever necessary, play a crucial role in improving the quality of life and emotional well-being of elderly individuals.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Anuttama Banerjee opined, “Old age is not an illness but an inevitable phase of life, unique to everyone. As caregivers, our role is to create a supportive environment that helps older people embrace this transition with confidence and dignity. Health challenges should be addressed with sensitivity, without over pathologizing or infantilizing them.”

Moderator for the interactive session, Ms. Sohini Saha, stated, "Mental health is a universal right, and we must ensure that our elderly not only receive care and support but also the dignity and emotional well-being they truly deserve. Conversations around mental health should move beyond stigma and silence to empathy and understanding. It is important that families, caregivers, and communities work together to create a safe space where emotional struggles are acknowledged and addressed. True wellness comes not only from physical health but from a balanced state of mind, where one feels valued, heard, and connected."