Birmingham recognised for international careers and employability support, as well as helping students to succeed in the global graduate market.

The University of Birmingham Careers Network International team has won the UKCISA Outstanding Student Support Award for Careers and Employability – recognising its sector leading work building an environment where international students develop the skills, experience and confidence to succeed in a competitive global graduate market.

The prestigious award celebrates the tailored support the University provides for international students throughout their student journey, from pre-arrival guidance and career planning to internships, employer engagement, mentoring and graduate career support.

It also recognises Birmingham’s commitment to ensuring students are prepared for success wherever in the world their careers take them.

Through the Ad Alta pathway, the University of Birmingham is embedding employability and graduate attributes within the curriculum, connecting disciplinary learning with employers, communities and real-world challenges and helping students develop the skills, experience and confidence required for an increasingly global and changing labour market.

Nominated in the Outstanding Student Support (Careers and Employability) category, the national recognition highlights the University’s distinctive approach to employability, combining specialist careers support with employer partnerships, professional experience opportunities and employability embedded throughout the student experience.

Professor Robin Mason Pro-Vice-Chancellor (International) at the University of Birmingham said: “At the University of Birmingham, we believe talented students should have access to the opportunities, experiences and support they need to succeed, wherever their career takes them.

“I’m delighted that UKCISA has recognised our Careers Network International Team. We are proud of the environment they create so that international students can build their confidence and develop valuable skills, both during their studies and after graduation.”

Working closely with leading employers in the UK, Dubai and home countries, the University of Birmingham creates opportunities for students to tackle real-world business challenges, gain professional experience and develop the skills valued by employers. In 2025/26, more than 300 international students participated in Careers Network’s employer-led projects designed to bridge the gap between academic study and the workplace.

Working in partnership with organisations in key international countries, particularly China and India, the team were commended on helping to secure a wide range of internship and placement opportunities for 2026, supporting students pursuing careers both in the UK and internationally. The award also recognises all the support Birmingham students can access to help them prepare for and succeed in their future careers. Through initiatives such as the Birmingham Award, the University’s UoB Elevate business incubator, and employer-led programmes such as the award winning The Birmingham Project and Masters Consultancy Challenge, students can develop practical real-world employability experience alongside their studies, working with leading employers including PwC, Siemens, Seven Trent Water and Turner & Townsend.

Every student can access support through Careers Network, including culturally aware one-to-one guidance, mentoring, internships and work experience opportunities both in the UK and internationally. Earlier this academic year, the University opened The View, a student and staff lounge with a dedicated drop-in space providing students with dedicated access to careers support, advice and employer opportunities.

More than 300 international students are on track to complete the Birmingham Award, the University’s flagship employability skills programme endorsed by the UK’s Top 100 graduate employers and recognised on degree transcripts. Some 30% of UoB Elevate business founders to date have been international students, with businesses nurtured through the programme themselves now employing over 100 people and receiving millions of pounds in direct investment.

Beyond graduation, students continue to benefit from the University’s global alumni community, which works in partnership with Careers Network to create professional connections and opportunities across the UK, Dubai, and countries all over the world.

The University has a sustained focus on delivering an outstanding student experience whilst equipping graduates with the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to thrive in their careers.

Ranked as the UK’s top two most-targeted universities by leading graduate employers in The Graduate Market in 2026 for the third consecutive year, and in the top 10 for 10 years running, the University of Birmingham continues to be recognised for its exceptional graduate outcomes. This latest achievement adds to a growing list of national and international accolades, reinforcing Birmingham’s global reputation for academic excellence, student experience and graduate outcomes.