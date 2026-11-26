Over 2,000 Gujarat floods motor claims worth ₹28.5 crore settled at the end of H1FY27.

Average health reimbursement claims settled in 2.4 days; fastest in 5.4 hours.

Customer grievances closed in under 2 days on average; 95% resolved in first interaction.

Bengaluru, 26 November 2026: Go Digit General Insurance Limited (“Digit”), one of India’s leading new-age insurance companies, today released its 15th Transparency Report, offering a detailed account of its claims, customer service and financial performance for H1 FY27. During the period, the company settled over 6.2 lakh claims, up 32% year-on-year, while cashless health pre-authorisation requests were approved in an average of 25.1 minutes.

The report further revealed that Digit settled 2,109 motor claims following the Gujarat floods, paying ₹28.5 crore by the end of H1FY27. During the same period, average health reimbursement claims were settled in 2.4 days, while customer grievances were closed in under two days on average, with 95% resolved during the first interaction.

On its busiest day in H1 FY27, Digit settled 11,750 claims in a single day. Since inception, the company has served over 9.4 crore customers and settled more than 48 lakh claims, with a cashless network spanning over 23,500 garages and 10,500 hospitals across India.

Here is a snapshot of key insights from the 15th Transparency Report:

Health Claims: Cashless facility approval requests were approved in an average of 25.1 minutes , compared with 26.9 minutes in H1 FY26. Reimbursement claims were settled in an average of 2.4 days .

Motor Claims: The largest third-party motor claim paid during the period stood at ₹1.9 crore for a private car fatal accident and ₹1.4 crore for two-wheeler.

Customer Grievances: Grievances were closed in an average of 1 day and 23 hours , while 95% of customers received a resolution during their first interaction with the call centre.

Policy Processing: Retail motor insurance proposals were processed in under 30 minutes on average , while retail health proposals were processed on average in 5 hours 2 minutes .

Peak-Day Capacity: Digit issued up to 3.5 lakh policies and settled as many as 11,750 claims in a single day, demonstrating the scale supported by its operating systems.

The company also transparently highlighted service areas where turnaround times increased during the period. Average vehicle repair approval time rose from 14 hours 44 minutes to 17 hours 39 minutes, while cashless health discharge approval time rose from 52.5 minutes to 63.6 minutes. Digit also recorded longer processing times for certain motor policy servicing requests, including registration and nomination changes, identifying these as areas requiring further improvement.

Digit launched its Transparency Report in 2018 to give customers and other stakeholders a clear and open view of how the company performs across claims, service and operational parameters.