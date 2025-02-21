Seema Vakharia Wins PropTech Woman of the Year at Realty Plus PropTech Conclave & Excellence Awards 2025

February 21st, 2025, Xpedeon, a premier provider of purpose-built ERP solutions, transforming the construction industry, proudly announced that Ms. Seema Vakharia, Chief Operating Officer (COO), has been honored as the PropTech Woman of the Year at the 7th Edition of the Realty+ PropTech Conclave & Excellence Awards 2025. This recognition underscores her pivotal role in driving digital transformation within the construction and real estate sectors.

With over 18+ years of experience at Xpedeon, Seema has played an integral role in shaping Xpedeon into a premier SaaS solutions provider. Her leadership has propelled innovation, operational efficiency, and client-focused solutions, strengthening Xpedeon’s position in the PropTech space.

Speaking about the recognition, Seema Vakharia said, “Thank you Realty Plus, for this recognition. It is truly encouraging to see women being acknowledged in this industry. I dedicate this award to my incredible team, whose dedication and innovation have propelled Xpedeon from India to the world.”

Seema has been instrumental in launching Xpedeon’s cloud-based SaaS platform, and expanding the company’s reach across the GCC, UK, Ireland, and India. Her client-centric approach and strategic innovation have set new industry benchmarks.

The Realty+ PropTech Conclave & Excellence Awards 2025 is a premier event celebrating leaders and innovators in real estate technology. Seema’s recognition reaffirms Xpedeon’s vision of reimagining efficiency in the project-driven industry.