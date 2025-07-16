Acer Unveils Swift Lite AI PC for Modern, On-the-Go Professionals

Acer Unveils Swift Lite AI PC as Part of the Lite Series Emphasizing Ultra – Light , AI – Powered Computing for the Modern Mobile Professional

Mumbai/Bangalore, July 16, 2025 – Acer, one of the leading technology brands in the world, has launched the Swift Lite 14, part of the successful Lite series laptop, emphasizing a lightweight build, powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors with integrated Intel® AI Boost NPU. This cutting-edge AI engine enables collaboration, content creation, and multitasking with greater power efficiency and responsiveness. From streaming and designing to coding and video conferencing, Swift Lite delivers longer battery life and smooth performance. It also supports features like Windows Studio Effects, Background Blur, Noise Cancellation, and other next-gen AI tools—without compromising battery life.

At the heart of the Swift Lite is a stunning 14-inch OLED display with WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution and a cinematic 16:10 aspect ratio. It boasts a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and an impressive 87% screen-to-body ratio, delivering an immersive visual experience. Even the IPS display offers sharp, vivid visuals with high contrast, perfect for both work and entertainment. Enhancing its versatility, a 180-degree hinge allows the screen to lie completely flat, making it ideal for collaborative and hybrid work environments.

Crafted from a durable aluminium alloy chassis, Swift Lite 14 exudes premium minimalism and is available in stylish Light Silver and Sunset Copper finishes. The device includes a Full HD webcam with a privacy shutter for security, high-quality video calls, a precision touchpad, and a dedicated Copilot key for instant access to Microsoft’s AI assistant. Its full-size ergonomic keyboard ensures comfort and precision for extended work sessions. The laptop measures just 15.9mm in thickness and weighs 1.1 kg, making it highly portable without sacrificing capability.

Speaking about the launch, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India, said, “With the launch of the Swift Lite AI PC, Acer reinforces its commitment to delivering future-ready computing experiences to Indian users in light weight build as part of our ‘Lite” series. But is more than just a lightweight laptop; it embodies the next generation of mobile computing, powered by AI. Purpose-built for today’s dynamic professionals, Swift Lite integrates intelligent features that streamline tasks, fuel creativity, and boost productivity. It strikes the ideal balance between portability and performance, reflecting our vision for an AI-first future.”

Swift Lite 14 is equipped with a wide range of connectivity options, including two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports that support both Power Delivery and DisplayPort, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port for standard peripherals, an HDMI ort for external displays, a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones or speakers, a Kensington lock slot for added security, and a type c charging. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 or above for fast, uninterrupted wireless connections. Running on Microsoft Windows 11 Home, it features integrated Copilot access via a dedicated keyboard key, unlocking seamless AI tools for creativity and productivity. With up to 32 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and a 50Wh battery, the Swift Lite delivers powerful performance in a sleek, travel-ready design, making it the perfect AI-driven companion for professionals, creators, and students alike.