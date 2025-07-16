Peerless Hospital Saves 25-Year-Old Woman in Critical Condition with Ruptured Ectopic Pregnancy

Guwahati; 16 July, 2025: Peerless Hospital, one of Eastern India’s leading multi-specialty tertiary care hospitals, successfully saved the life of a 25-year-old woman suffering from a life-threatening ruptured ectopic pregnancy, with haemoglobin plummeting to a dangerously low 2.5 gm%. The patient was brought to Peerless Hospital Kolkata in a critical state after being referred from another hospital when her condition became unmanageable. Under the expert care of Dr. Soumitra Kumar, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Peerless Hospital, and a highly skilled emergency and critical care team, a life-saving intervention was executed with speed and precision.

The young woman arrived at Peerless Hospital Emergency Department with severe respiratory distress and signs of hypovolemic shock — a condition caused by extreme blood loss. Her vital signs were alarming — a pulse rate exceeding 150 beats per minute, a respiratory rate above 35 per minute, and a blood pressure of 100/60 maintained only through intravenous fluids. She was pale, restless, and suffering from anasarca (generalized swelling), with signs of metabolic acidosis, an indicator of severe physiological stress.

The clinical team immediately stabilized her with moist oxygen inhalation and began resuscitation protocols. A detailed history revealed that she had self-administered over-the-counter abortifacient medication following a positive home pregnancy test. Three days of vaginal bleeding had ceased, but her weakness progressed significantly, prompting hospitalization.

An emergency ultrasonography at Peerless Hospital confirmed the presence of a ruptured ectopic pregnancy with hemoperitoneum — internal bleeding within the peritoneal cavity. The patient was rushed to the operating theatre for immediate surgery.

Dr. Soumitra Kumar led the complex procedure under general anaesthesia. A Pfannenstiel incision was made to access the abdomen, and approximately one litre of blood was suctioned. A ruptured right cornual ectopic pregnancy was identified and treated with a right salpingectomy (removal of the right fallopian tube), excision of a haemorrhagic corpus luteal cyst, and meticulous peritoneal toileting to stop further bleeding. The surgery was successful with no post-operative bleeding observed.

Given her critical haemoglobin levels, the patient was transferred to the Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU), where she received five units of Packed Red Blood Cells (PRBC), four units of Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP), and four units of platelets (RDP). She was extubated the following day and steadily recovered in the ward. On discharge, her haemoglobin had risen to 10.4 gm/dl, and she was stable and alert.

Commenting on the case, Dr. Kumar stated, “This was one of the most critical cases we have handled in recent times. The prompt diagnosis, the readiness of our surgical and ICU teams, and the patient’s resilience helped us save a young life that was moments away from collapse.” The case serves as a strong reminder against the unsupervised use of over-the-counter medication. Dr. Kumar added, “Self-medication, especially with abortifacient drugs, can be fatal. Medication must only be taken under the supervision of a qualified specialist who is aware of the patient’s full medical history and condition. What seems like a shortcut can result in irreversible consequences.”

Peerless Hospital continues to uphold its commitment to clinical excellence, cutting-edge diagnostics, and compassionate care. This successful intervention reiterates its position as a trusted healthcare leader in Eastern India.