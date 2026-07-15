Cabinet Clears INR 62,500 Crore Push to Turn India into a Mobile Manufacturing Powerhouse

July 15: The Union Cabinet has approved a ₹62,500 crore mobile phone manufacturing scheme aimed at giving a major boost to India’s electronics sector and accelerating the growth of domestic manufacturing.

The ambitious initiative is expected to encourage investment in mobile phone production, strengthen the local supply chain, and help Indian manufacturers expand their presence in the global electronics market.

The scheme will focus on enhancing manufacturing capacity, promoting innovation, and creating a stronger ecosystem for mobile devices and related components. It is expected to support businesses across the electronics value chain, from manufacturing to allied industries.

The move is also likely to generate employment opportunities, particularly in manufacturing and technology-related sectors, while supporting India’s vision of becoming a global hub for electronics production.

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the initiative, stating that the policy support could improve competitiveness, attract new investments, and encourage companies to increase their manufacturing footprint in India.

The government said the scheme reflects its commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing, promoting technological advancement, and reducing dependence on external supply chains.

With the approval of the ₹62,500 crore programme, India aims to further consolidate its position as a leading destination for mobile phone manufacturing and build a more resilient electronics ecosystem for the future.