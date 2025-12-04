COLORFUL Expands B850 Motherboard Lineup with New CVN, Battle-Ax, and MEOW Models

Mumbai, Dec 04: Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, announced three new additions to its B850 motherboard family: the CVN B850M ARK FROZEN, BATTLE-AX B850M-PLUS S WIFI7, and COLORFIRE B850M-MEOW WIFI7. These new models bring enhanced power delivery, upgraded connectivity, and signature COLORFUL design identities to meet the performance needs of next-generation AMD Ryzen processors.

The expanded B850 Series is engineered for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts seeking powerful performance and distinctive visual design. A key highlight of this launch is the much-anticipated COLORFIRE MEOW Series motherboard for AMD Ryzen users, now built on the AMD B850 chipset and refreshed with a new white color scheme, cat-inspired accents, and the playful MEOW aesthetic that defines the series.

Each of the new B850 motherboards delivers robust support for AMD Ryzen 7000, 8000, and 9000 Series processors, high-speed DDR5 memory, and advanced thermal and aesthetic designs unique to their respective product lines.

COLORFIRE B850M-MEOW WIFI7

The COLORFIRE B850M-MEOW WIFI7 brings the signature MEOW aesthetic to the B850 lineup with a warm white painted heatsink armor and an iridescent nameplate featuring the minimalist MEOW logo. This model includes a custom BIOS themed after the MEOW series, adding a playful personality to technical system controls.

It features a 10+2+1 (55A) power phase design, four DDR5 alloy memory slots, and a 5G + Wi-Fi 7 gaming network solution, allowing users to switch effortlessly between casual “cyber cat” computing and high-performance gaming.

Key Features

· Custom frost heatsinks with full-cover condenser for improved cooling.

· Custom MEOW-themed BIOS UI

· 10+2+1 enhanced power phase design with 55A DrMOS and F.C.C ferrite chokes.

· One PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slot plus one PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot.

· Rear USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (5Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (10Gbps) high-speed ports.

· Realtek 5G LAN + WiFi 7 with Bluetooth 5.4.

· iGame Center lighting control support for radiator, fan, and memory effects.

· Rear I/O one-click BIOS upgrade support.

CVN B850M ARK FROZEN

The CVN B850M ARK FROZEN is built for overclocking and high-performance gaming, featuring a 14+2+1 phase (80A) premium power module capable of handling top-tier processors such as the Ryzen 9 9950X3D. A built-in clock generator enables hardware-level CPU base clock adjustments, while upgraded memory circuitry ensures stable support for DDR5 up to 8400MHz, allowing gamers to enjoy ultra-high frame rates.

The board includes three M.2 slots and four SATA ports for easy expansion with high-capacity SSDs. Networking performance is elevated with 2.5G Ethernet + Wi-Fi 7, delivering a fast and responsive esports-ready connection.

Key Features

· Custom white CVN-series motherboard with frost armor full-cover heatsink.

· 14+2+1 enhanced power phase design with 80A DrMOS.

· Dual PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slots plus one PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot.

· Front USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port with 30W PD support.

· Realtek 2.5G LAN + WiFi 7 with Bluetooth 5.4.

· iGame Center support for unified lighting control.

· One-click BIOS upgrade on the rear I/O.

BATTLE-AX B850M-PLUS S WIFI7

The BATTLE-AX B850M-PLUS S WIFI7 introduces a refreshed aesthetic with a new Black heatsink armor, emphasizing sharp lines and a robust metallic texture. The Battle-Ax logo integrates seamlessly with the redesigned cooling channels, creating a strong, layered visual identity. Equipped with a 10+2+1 (55A DrMOS) power phase design, it easily supports high-performance CPUs including the Ryzen 9 9900X3D.

For fast and stable online gaming, the motherboard features an enhanced 5G LAN + Wi-Fi 7 network configuration, offering superior bandwidth for competitive play.

Key Features

· Custom frost cooling armor with full-cover condenser for improved heat dissipation.

· 10+2+1 enhanced power phase design with 55A DrMOS and F.C.C ferrite chokes.

· One PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slot plus one PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot.

· Rear USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (5Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (10Gbps) ports.

· Realtek 5G LAN + WiFi 7 with Bluetooth 5.4.

· iGame Center lighting control for radiator, fan, and memory effects.

· Rear I/O supports one-click BIOS updates.