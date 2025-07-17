From Tool to Teammate: How Agentic AI Is Redefining the Future of Work

By – Rahul Sharma, Vice President – Sales, Salesforce India.

“We’re at a turning point in how work gets done. AI is moving from being a tool we use to a trusted partner that works alongside us – anticipating needs, reducing noise, and unlocking time for what really matters. The real opportunity lies in how AI can augment teams: helping them move faster, surface insights in the moment, and cut through the complexity that slows work down. That’s where agentic AI comes in – AI that’s proactive, contextual, and purpose-built to support humans, not replace them.

At Slack, we see this shift come to life with Agentforce, where autonomous agents act as teammates within the rhythm of daily work. But the future isn’t about more technology – it’s about technology that enables more meaningful work.

On AI Appreciation Day, we’re not just acknowledging the progress we’ve made – we’re charting a future where humans and AI collaborate in perfect sync, driving creativity, innovation, and lasting impact.”