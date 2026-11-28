Hyderabad, Nov 28: Deccan Soundscape Pvt. Ltd., one of South India’s leading distributors of professional audio-visual equipment, musical instruments and lifestyle technology products, today unveiled its ambitious growth plans at the inauguration of its new corporate headquarters at Yellareddyguda, Srinagar Colony, Punjagutta, Hyderabad.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Mr. Sunil Kumar Jain, Managing Director, Deccan Soundscape Pvt. Ltd., announced plans to expand the company’s presence across India, introduce its own brands to complement its existing product portfolio and explore an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the next two to three years. The company also plans to establish an Experience Centre soon at its new premises.

With a portfolio of over 30 international and Indian brands, two strategic business verticals and an annual turnover of ₹120 crore, the Hyderabad-based company is strengthening its position in the audio, musical instruments and technology distribution business.

With a team of over 60 professionals and operations across Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, Deccan Soundscape serves a diverse customer base comprising professional musicians, sound engineers, recording studios, broadcasters, corporate establishments, retailers and individual consumers.

The company has invested approximately ₹25 crore in developing its new five-storey corporate facility, spread across 30,000 sq. ft. The facility houses its corporate offices and will also feature a proposed state-of-the-art Experience Centre, designed to provide customers, dealers, architects, consultants and industry professionals with an immersive environment to explore the latest in professional audio, home entertainment and technology solutions.

Speaking about the company’s journey and future ambitions, Mr. Sunil Kumar Jain, Managing Director, Deccan Soundscape Pvt. Ltd., said: “At Deccan Soundscape, we believe that we are not just distributing products; we are creating experiences through sound and technology. What began as a small individual retail shop has gradually evolved into a professionally managed corporate organisation operating across three major South Indian cities.

“Coming from a consumer durables background, my journey into the world of professional audio and musical instruments has been an exciting entrepreneurial experience. Despite having no formal background in music, I recognised the immense potential of this industry and built the business through strategic brand associations, strong distribution partnerships and a customer-first approach.”

The company operates through two strategic business verticals – Deccan Soundscape and Deccan Retail – each catering to distinct but complementary market segments.

Deccan Soundscape focuses on professional audio, musical instruments and AV solutions, catering to musicians, performers, recording studios, broadcasters, live entertainment venues, hospitality establishments, educational institutions, houses of worship and corporate spaces.

Its portfolio includes globally recognised brands such as Yamaha, Sennheiser, Shure, Sonos, Marshall, Devialet, Wharfedale, HK Audio, Tannoy, Turbosound, Lab Gruppen, Midas, Genelec, Peavey, TC Helicon, TC Electronic and Klark Teknik, among others.

Deccan Retail is the company’s consumer-focused distribution vertical, bringing premium audio, personal wellness, imaging, entertainment and lifestyle technology products to Indian consumers through an expanding dealer and retail network. Its portfolio includes brands such as Shokz, Edifier, Black+Decker, Aecooly, tomtoc, Kodak and Polar, among others.

The company’s offerings span professional sound systems, microphones, musical instruments, studio and broadcast equipment, headphones, home audio solutions, consumer electronics, wellness products and lifestyle accessories.

One of its significant partnerships is with Yamaha, the Japanese musical instruments and technology major, for distribution across South India. Yamaha’s growing manufacturing presence in India also reflects the opportunities emerging in the country’s musical instruments ecosystem.

The company’s product spectrum is remarkably diverse, ranging from portable musical instruments and headphones priced at a few thousand rupees to sophisticated professional audio installations and large-scale sound projects worth ₹5–10 crore.

Looking ahead, Deccan Soundscape plans to expand its geographical footprint across India, develop its own brands, explore new product categories and strengthen its distribution and retail networks.