Novac Technology Solutions Wins Triple Honors at Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards® 2025

Chennai, 8th September 2025: Placing India firmly on the global map of digital learning excellence, Novac Technology Solutions, a distinguished leader in digital transformation and cloud solutions, has clinched top honors at the prestigious Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards® 2025. Making a resounding debut, the company bagged two Gold Awards for Blended Learning and Custom Content Development, and a Silver Award for Best Use of AI in Training, underscoring its growing leadership in shaping the future of workforce development through innovation and technology.

This recognition stems from Novac’s ability to combine deep domain expertise with next-generation technologies such as AI and immersive content, enabling enterprises to implement scalable, measurable, and outcome-driven learning frameworks. By reimagining workforce training with blended models and tailored solutions, Novac has turned learning into a strategic growth enabler, helping organizations enhance productivity, strengthen capabilities, and build a sustainable competitive edge.

Commenting on this milestone achievement, Mr C.Mahesh, Director, Novac Technology solutions, said “We are truly honored to secure three awards at the prestigious Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards® in our very first year of participation. This triple win reflects not only our innovative solutions but also the passion, creativity, and commitment that define Novac’s culture. It reinforces our belief that digital learning is a strategic driver of enterprise growth and transformation, validating the trust our clients place in us and inspiring us to build world-class, future-ready solutions..” Adding to this, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards® program leader, said “This year’s Excellence Award winners exemplify the transformative power of strategic human capital management. Through their innovative approaches to talent development and employee engagement, these organizations have not only achieved remarkable business outcomes but have also redefined what it means to create truly people-centric workplaces. Our comprehensive evaluation process has identified these programs as benchmarks for organizational excellence and innovation,”

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business needs and environment.

Program design, functionality and delivery.

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation and creativity.

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners will continue to be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, February 9-12, 2026, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners will also serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.