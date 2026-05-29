NPST Reports 20 Percent QoQ Revenue Growth in Q4 FY26; Annual Revenue Crosses INR 200 Crore

India, May 29: Network People Services Technologies Limited , a digital banking and payments technology company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending 31 March 2026.

Q4 FY26 Consolidated Performance

Total income for the quarter was ₹68.46 crore, up 19.75% from ₹57.17 crore in Q3 FY26. Net profit rose to ₹12.24 crore from ₹11.54 crore in the prior quarter, a QoQ improvement of 6%. Diluted EPS for the quarter was ₹6.17.

EBITDA for the quarter was ₹19.46 crore, up from ₹18.74 crore in Q3 FY26. The EBITDA margin remained at 28.43%, broadly stable QoQ.

Annual FY26 Consolidated Performance

For the full year FY26, total income was ₹209.40 crore, up 15.93% from ₹180.62 crore in FY25. Net profit was ₹40.82 crore.

Reflecting on the numbers, Deepak Chand Thakur, Co-founder and CEO, NPST, said,

“Q4 reflects steady, sequential progress and that consistency is what gives us confidence as we enter FY27. We’re carrying a diversified and growing order book, three revenue-generating business verticals, and an expanding international presence. Our focus remains straightforward: building infrastructure that scales and stays compliant, driven by SaaS-based TSP subscriptions, high-margin international PPaaS engagements, and AI-led RegTech deployments.”

Ashish Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, said: Aashish Aggarwal, Co-founder & Joint Managing Director, NPST

“In FY26, we invested in our product portfolio, built out our go-to-market capabilities, and laid the groundwork for growth, both domestically and internationally. Some of that investment shows up in the numbers immediately. Some of it will show up over time. Going forward, my focus is on the quality of that growth. We will continue to work on building recurring revenues, operating leverage, and disciplined capital allocation.”

The Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2026. The dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

STRATEGIC & OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS – FY26

Regulatory De-risking & Business Model Evolution

Significantly reduced concentrated dependency on the Evok platform, lowering single-partner and India-specific regulatory exposure

Pivoted toward international payment infrastructure markets where fee-based economics are structurally embedded, unlike India’s zero-MDR UPI framework

TSP: Launched Bank-in-a-Box & International Expansion

Launched Bank-in-a-Box with a recurring SaaS subscription model targeting 200+ banks; 6 tenants onboarded in FY26

Launched TSP International to export India’s digital payments and banking infrastructure playbook globally

TSP Domestic contribution expanded to 90-95% of revenue in FY26, up from 30-35% in FY25

PPaaS: Revamped for International Markets

Re-architected Evok 4.0 for global MDR/interchange-based markets; signed engagements in the Middle East and Asia

Launched Merchant Orchestration product; bagged first order from a government body post-PPaaS revamp

RegTech: AI-led First Mover Advantage