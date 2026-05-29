Bodycraft Academy of Clinical Excellence Debuts in Bangalore with Clinic-First Training Model

India, May 29: Bodycraft Clinic has officially launched the Bodycraft Academy of Clinical Excellence in Bangalore, a new institution focused on bridging the growing gap between certification and real-world clinical competency in India’s rapidly expanding aesthetic medicine industry.

Built on over a decade of clinical experience across 34+ clinics, the academy has been designed to train practitioners not only in technical procedures, but in clinical judgement, patient safety, and outcome accountability. The launch marks Bodycraft’s entry into structured clinical education, with a curriculum shaped directly by live patient outcomes, real treatment environments, and operational learnings gathered across thousands of cases.

The academy was founded on a recognition that while aesthetic medicine in India has grown significantly, the training infrastructure supporting it has not evolved at the same pace. According to the academy’s leadership, many practitioners enter the industry technically certified but insufficiently prepared for the complexities of real clinical practice.

“The founding idea came from repeatedly seeing the gap between being certified and being genuinely ready,” said Dr Mikki Singh, Founder and Medical Director of Bodycraft Clinics. “Every module we teach has been tested in our own treatment rooms. Refined across thousands of real patient outcomes. Designed around one question: what does this doctor need to know to never let a patient down?”

Unlike conventional cosmetology training, which largely focuses on baseline procedural knowledge, the academy’s curriculum addresses advanced injectables, energy-based device (EBD) protocols, clinical case diversity, patient management, and real-world complication handling. The programme also incorporates training for non-clinical teams, reinforcing the idea that clinical excellence extends beyond doctors alone.

At the core of the academy is its proprietary five-stage POC framework, structured around Selection, Training, Assessment, Re-training, and Deployment. Candidates are evaluated before entry, trained through hands-on clinical exposure and live patient demonstrations, assessed on applied competency rather than theoretical retention alone, and only deployed after successfully meeting defined standards of performance.

The academy emphasises multi-competency assessment, where practitioners are evaluated not only on technical execution, but also on judgement, adaptability, and clinical decision-making under real conditions.

“Aesthetics isn’t about a single procedure. It’s about combining the right treatments, the right way, for results that last. That’s what a clinical approach actually means,” added Dr Mikki Singh.

According to the organisation, the academy’s clinic-first model is what differentiates it from standalone training institutes. Every protocol taught within the academy has been developed and refined through Bodycraft’s own clinical infrastructure and patient populations.

Sahil Gupta, CEO of Bodycraft Clinics said,

“We built this Academy because the standard of care in this industry needed raising, and we had a decade of knowing exactly how. Aesthetic medicine has evolved far beyond what standard dermatology training covers, including injectables, energy-based devices, advanced skin and hair protocols, and practitioners are entering the field underprepared for that reality.”

He further added,

“This Academy is here to bridge that gap. Because ultimately, this is about what a patient experiences when they walk in, the confidence that the person treating them has been trained to think, not just to execute.”

The academy has been in development conceptually for several years, with active execution and infrastructure building taking place over the final year leading up to launch. The institution now aims to evolve into one of India’s most trusted clinical training brands in aesthetic medicine, with future plans including fellowship programmes, international collaborations, and expansion of practitioner training standards nationally.

By focusing on competency validation rather than certification alone, the academy intends to create a stronger benchmark for clinical readiness in India’s aesthetic medicine ecosystem and contribute toward improving patient outcomes across the industry.