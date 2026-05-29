Tesla Cybercab Drives Itself Out of GigaTexas Factory in Autonomous Breakthrough

Austin, Texas, May 29 (BNP): In a striking demonstration of autonomous vehicle technology, Tesla’s Cybercab was seen driving itself out of the company’s Gigafactory Texas (GigaTexas), marking another milestone in the electric vehicle maker’s push toward fully autonomous transportation. Videos shared online showed multiple Cybercab units autonomously exiting the factory and navigating toward holding or staging areas without human drivers.

The development comes as Tesla accelerates production of its purpose-built autonomous vehicle, designed specifically for robotaxi operations. Unlike conventional vehicles, the Cybercab has been engineered without a steering wheel or pedals and is intended to function entirely through Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. Production of the vehicle began at GigaTexas earlier this year as part of the company’s broader strategy to expand autonomous mobility solutions.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk recently shared footage of Cybercab units autonomously leaving the factory, describing the vehicle as “purpose-built for autonomy.” The footage has generated significant attention across the technology and automotive sectors, with supporters viewing it as a glimpse into the future of transport and critics pointing to ongoing regulatory and safety challenges surrounding fully driverless systems.

The Cybercab forms a central pillar of Tesla’s long-term robotaxi vision, though the company has acknowledged that scaling autonomous operations will be gradual and subject to safety validation and regulatory approvals. Industry observers note that while autonomous production and factory movement represent technological progress, broader public deployment of fully driverless vehicles continues to face technical, legal and infrastructure-related scrutiny.

The latest footage nevertheless signals Tesla’s increasing confidence in integrating autonomy not only into transportation services but also into manufacturing and vehicle logistics at scale.