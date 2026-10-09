thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology inaugurates new Global Capability Center in Pune

Pune(S.N) | Oct 09: thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology has officially inaugurated its new Global Capability Center (GCC) in Pune, India, marking the next step in the expansion of its global research and development network. Following an initial build-up phase, more than 120 engineers are already working at the site across software, hardware, systems and mechanical development for international customer programs. The company plans to grow the team in Pune to more than 300 employees over the coming years.

The new center strengthens thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology’s capabilities in areas that are becoming increasingly important as vehicles become more software-defined, connected and automated. Key fields of work include embedded systems, functional safety, cybersecurity and advanced chassis technologies. Engineers in Pune work closely with international development teams and contribute to global customer projects throughout the development lifecycle, including technologies for the next generation of steering and chassis systems.

“The transformation of the automotive industry is increasingly driven by software, electronics and globally connected engineering teams. With our new center in Pune, we are strengthening precisely these capabilities and creating additional development capacity for our customers worldwide,” said Viktor Molnar, COO of thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology. “India offers an outstanding pool of engineering and software talent and will play an increasingly important role in our global development network.”

Pune was selected because of its established automotive industry, strong engineering and software ecosystem, leading universities and broad pool of highly qualified talent. The center is located in the Solitaire Business Hub 2 in Pune’s Baner-Balewadi business district. As the center continues to expand, thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology plans to further strengthen its engineering team in Pune. Recruitment will initially focus on software, hardware and mechanical engineering roles, with additional specialized competencies to be added in line with future business and technology requirements. The company also sees opportunities to cooperate with universities and the wider engineering ecosystem in Pune to attract talent and foster innovation.

“Pune is much more than an additional development location for us. We are building a key engineering hub that is fully integrated into our global R&D network,” said Dr. Björn Erbe, Senior Vice President R&D for thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology’s chassis business. “By combining strong engineering expertise in India with our global technology capabilities, we can scale development activities, strengthen key competencies and accelerate solutions for our customers worldwide.”

The new Global Capability Center is part of thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology’s broader expansion in India. Beyond engineering, the country is becoming an increasingly important sourcing hub for the company. thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology is also establishing a sales team in Pune to strengthen its presence with Indian automotive manufacturers and develop additional business opportunities in the local market. Subject to the successful acquisition of corresponding customer projects, the company also intends to establish local production capabilities in India.

Plans for the Pune site were first announced in 2025. Since then, the center has been progressively built up and integrated into thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology’s global engineering network. The official inauguration marks the next stage of its development and further expansion.