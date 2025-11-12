What’s In Store for 6G in 2026

November 12, 2025: The year 2026 will mark a turning point for the next generation of wireless technology. After years of research, pilot projects and ambitious promises, the telecommunications industry will begin the first phase of formal 6G standardization, a process that may ultimately determine how we live, work and connect in the 2030s.

“In practical terms, 2026 could mark the year that discussions shift from ‘what could be possible’ to ‘what will actually be built,’” said IEEE Member Gabrielle Silva.

What Is 6G?

6G is the sixth wireless generation, the one that will follow 5G.

Exact details won’t be known for a couple of years, but in 2024, the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) laid out a broad vision for what it might look like:

• Faster speeds: Up to 10 times faster than 5G, fast enough to support holographic teleconferencing.

• Higher connection density: Up to 100 million devices per square kilometer, enabling smart cities and self-driving cars to function more efficiently.

• Improved mobility: Reliable connections at speeds up to 1,000 kilometers per hour, supporting broadband on bullet trains and advanced drone control.

• Lower latency: Response times as low as 0.1 microseconds, helping power robotic surgery and real-time gaming.

• Greater location accuracy: Pinpointing down to one centimeter, making local delivery robots and other precision services more effective.

To date, most examples of 6G technology have existed as a research theme, not a deployable technology. While there have been many examples of groundbreaking new applications, like 6G satellite capabilities or holographic conferencing, those demonstrations are aspirational. They’re meant to guide the final scope of 6G, but the underlying technology may not be included in the standard at all. In a recent IEEE global survey of technology leaders, only 7% identified 6G as a top area where AI will have a major impact in 2026. That may be a sign that 6G remains more of a research topic than a near-term business priority.

6G Timeline

Developing a major wireless communications generation that works worldwide is complicated. Decision-makers need to resolve competing claims from multiple stakeholders. There are patent holders that want their intellectual property included, governments that regulate the airwaves, telecom companies that must build the networks and device makers that want new features, but also need to preserve battery life.

Hanging over this debate are a series of big questions: Is the technology economically feasible? How can they make sure it can incorporate technology that may only be theoretical today? Think of it this way: 6G is expected for commercial use by 2030. And it could remain the backbone of communications through most of the 2040s.

Several pilot initiatives are already setting the tone for 6G’s future. These projects are significant because they bridge the gap between research theory and deployable technology, offering early insights into what will realistically scale by the 2030s.

The 5G Experience May Limit 6G

Unlike previous generations that focused primarily on speed, the development of 6G is being shaped by hard-learned lessons from 5G’s mixed commercial success. Mobile network operators invested billions of dollars in new equipment, expecting consumers to adopt the technology. For the most part, consumers saw the improvements as table stakes and weren’t willing to pay more.

IEEE Fellow William Webb says operators will likely be wary this time.

“I expect 6G to be lower key, with less of a ‘build it and they will come’ mentality and an understanding that operators will not deploy brand-new equipment to all their base station sites,” Webb said.

In an article for IEEE Spectrum published earlier this year, Webb noted that many of the use cases envisioned by 6G proponents already exist, and may not need all the bandwidth 6G promises. He notes, for example, that autonomous vehicles would probably be able to take advantage of more data, but many are built to work without it.

They envisions 6G as a much more modest offering.

They expect 6G to be more aligned with the requirements of operators. It will deliver efficiencies, lower operational costs, lower power consumption and better integrate with other networks.