Ambience Mall Gurugram Strengthens Fashion Offering with Expanded UNIQLO Store

Delhi NCR, 12 October 2026: Ambience Mall Gurugram has further strengthened its fashion and lifestyle offering with the reopening of its expanded UNIQLO store. The store, which has been part of the mall for over six years, has now expanded to approximately 28,000 sq. ft., making it UNIQLO’s second Super Large Format store in India. The expansion brings a wider selection of LifeWear and an enhanced retail environment to customers.

Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, said, “At Ambience Malls, our vision has always been to create destinations that evolve with the changing aspirations and lifestyles of our consumers. The expansion of UNIQLO at Ambience Mall Gurugram reflects the strong response the brand has received from our customers over the years, while further strengthening our fashion and lifestyle offering. As consumers increasingly look for greater choice and more engaging retail experiences, we continue to curate a relevant mix of leading global and emerging brands across our destinations. We are delighted to see UNIQLO expand its presence at Ambience Mall Gurugram and look forward to continuing to offer our customers an enhanced experience through this expanded format.”

The expanded UNIQLO store offers more than 330 styles, along with additional trial rooms, self-checkout counters and UTme!, which allows customers to personalise selected products. The store also features the brand’s 2026 Fall Winter collection and a RE.UNIQLO Donation Box supporting clothing reuse and recycling initiatives.

The expansion further adds to Ambience Mall Gurugram’s diverse portfolio of international and Indian fashion and lifestyle brands, reinforcing its position as a leading destination for fashion, lifestyle and contemporary retail experiences.