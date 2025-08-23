Applied Value Announces Growth Investment from Trivest Partners

NEW YORK, August 23, 2025 — Applied Value Group (“Applied Value” or the “Company”), a premier management consulting firm specializing in advising and executing on cost and capital efficiency improvements for global Fortune 500 and private equity clients, today announced a growth investment from Trivest Partners (“Trivest”), a private equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned businesses with approximately $6 billion assets under management. Partnering with Trivest will allow Applied Value to accelerate its growth plans and further cement its position as a leading consultancy focused on rapidly realizing true bottom-line results for clients. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Since its founding in 1997, Applied Value has developed a reputation for providing best-in-class, results-driven consulting services focusing on gross margin expansion, fixed cost reduction, and working capital efficiency. The investment from Trivest is designed to significantly scale Applied Value’s offering, broaden its suite of capabilities for corporate and private equity clients, and expand its global reach with a focus on North America and the Nordics. Additionally, Applied Value will look to strategically pursue targeted add-on acquisitions and further attract and retain top industry talent.

As part of the new partnership, Applied Value Group’s remaining family office investments and social impact initiatives will be incorporated under Applied Invest LLC, while Applied Value Group will comprise the consultancy business. This structure will preserve the shared owner-operator DNA that has been pivotal to the Company’s success. Applied Value’s management team, including Chief Executive Officer Ryan Huff and founder and Executive Chairman Bruce Grant, will remain in place to help lead the business in its next phase of growth.

“After running both the Nordics and North America businesses at one of the world’s largest management consulting firms, I wanted to create something different. A firm that prioritized the execution of impactful solutions to create both immediate and lasting bottom-line results – thus creating Applied Value. Central to this is our owner-operator mindset that allows us to be pragmatic and entrepreneurial with our clients. I am excited to usher in the next chapter of Applied Value’s evolution through our partnership with Trivest. I believe with their support and capital, we can drive accelerated long-term growth while preserving the unique characteristics that have been foundational to our success so far,” said Bruce Grant, Founder & Executive Chairman at Applied Value Group.

“From our very first meeting, it was clear that the Trivest team shares a common entrepreneurial spirit and drive. Their focused approach working with founder-led businesses makes them a great fit for Applied Value. I look forward to working with Mario and the rest of the Trivest team to continue to scale our business as well as pursue additional opportunities across the highly attractive private equity channel. We are confident that they are the right partner for us in this next stage of our evolution, and are excited to open up new opportunities for our valued current and future clients and exceptionally talented team,” said Ryan Huff, Chief Executive Officer at Applied Value Group.

“The professional services space is an increasingly compelling area for us at Trivest as the top business models align with our focus on partnership. Applied Value fits that mold and exhibits all the hallmarks we like to see when investing in a founder-owned business. We have been deeply impressed by Applied Value’s culture of excellence that Bruce, Ryan, and the team have built. We believe Applied Value’s origins as owner-operators, specialized expertise, and unique focus on providing actionable solutions for their clients provides a long runway to help fuel the next phase of its growth, including growing their highly-capable performance improvement solution set,” said Mario Masrieh, Managing Director at Trivest Partners.

Clearsight Advisors served as financial advisor and Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry, P.C. as legal advisor to Applied Value. Jefferies served as financial advisor and Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP as legal advisor to Trivest.