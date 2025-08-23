Three Powerhouse Real Teams Unite to Form Benson Crew

MIAMI, August 23, 2025 — The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), a leading real estate technology platform transforming the industry through innovation and culture, today announced the formation of Benson Crew—now the largest Real team in Canada and the No. 1 team by production at Real in Ontario.

Born from the unification of three of Ontario’s top-producing real estate teams—the Scott Benson Team, The Crew Real Estate and the Zahnd Team—Benson Crew is powered by 60 dedicated real estate professionals, over 7,000 homes contracted and $6 billion in lifetime sales. The combination represents a bold move to redefine what a high-performance, agent-first team model can look like in Canada’s evolving real estate market.

“Benson Crew exemplifies the power of collaboration that Real was built on,” said Tamir Poleg, Chairman and CEO of Real. “They are proof that when the right leaders come together with the right culture and the right platform extraordinary things happen.”

The combined team brings a strong foundation of more than 1,600 five-star reviews, over 1 billion media impressions and one home sold every 7 hours. With this combination, Benson Crew has launched enhanced internal systems, next-level agent coaching and innovative client-focused marketing strategies that set a new standard for real estate team operations nationwide.

“Our aim has always been to go above and beyond, both for our agents and our clients,” said Scott Benson, Co-founder of Benson Crew. “This next chapter is about working smarter, supporting each other better and building a structure that empowers agents to grow careers while delivering exceptional client service.”

With $600 million in 2024-25 transaction volume, Benson Crew is already among the most productive teams in Canada. But beyond the numbers, the team remains committed to a culture rooted in Real’s core value of “We are bigger than me”.

“What sets us apart is our shared belief that collaboration outperforms competition. We’re focused on empowering agents to thrive—and when agents thrive, clients win,” Co-founder Ryan Campbell said.

“Success is never achieved alone,” Co-founder Steve Zahnd said. “Each of our teams brought something powerful to the table. Now, united as Benson Crew, we’re creating something that truly elevates our industry.”

Benson Crew plans to continue expanding its footprint while mentoring the next generation of top agents through Real’s agent-first, culture-driven ecosystem.