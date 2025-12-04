BookMyForex Rolls Out Weekend Delivery and Pay-on-Delivery for Forex Buyers

Gurugram, Dec 04: BookMyForex, India’s leading online foreign exchange platform, has introduced two new service capabilities to strengthen its same-day doorstep delivery promise ahead of the peak travel season. The company will now offer same-day weekend delivery for forex cards and currency notes, ensuring seven-day access for travellers. The platform has also launched a Pay–on–Delivery (POD) option for currency note orders, giving customers the convenience of completing payment at their doorstep.

The newly launched capabilities are shaped by real planning patterns, with close to one in five customers browsing for forex on weekends and many completing their bookings closer to travel. Earlier, many of these orders could not be fulfilled due to weekday-only delivery cycles or the need for advance payment. The introduction of weekend same-day delivery and POD directly addresses these gaps, offering greater access, flexibility and confidence at the last mile.

Speaking about the new enhancements, Gagan Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer, BookMyForex, said, “Our goal has always been to simplify and speed up the forex purchase process. With seven-day delivery and Pay–on–Delivery, customers get reliable access beyond weekday banking hours and the option to pay at their doorstep, making the last-mile experience even more seamless.”

BookMyForex’s same-day delivery is available seven days a week across major Indian cities and is expected to expand further in the coming months. Customers who complete payment and documentation before 1 PM are eligible for same-day delivery. The Pay–on–Delivery option is available for currency note orders, allowing customers to complete payment conveniently at their doorstep via UPI and select other payment modes. Customers can avail Cash-on–Delivery for amounts up to Rs. 50,000 per traveller.

BookMyForex has also launched its seasonal BIGFOREXSALE, offering travellers exceptional value on their forex purchases. Customers can earn up to 2% cashback (capped at Rs.7,500) on forex card and currency note orders by applying the promo code BIGFXSALE.