Bengal Super League Set To Commence From 14th December, Marking A New Era In Regional Football

Kolkata, Dec 04th: The Bengal Super League (BSL) is poised to usher in a new chapter in Bengal’s footballing landscape as it officially kicks off on 14th December, 2025 bringing with it a renewed spirit of competition and community engagement. Spearheaded by Shrachi Sports, the league aims to elevate grassroots and semi-professional football by offering a high-calibre platform for emerging athletes across the state. With a vision to strengthen Bengal’s sporting ecosystem, the Bengal Super League promises high-intensity matches, rising talent and an electrifying atmosphere that celebrates Bengal’s deep-rooted passion for the beautiful game.

“The Bengal Super League is not just a tournament; it is a movement. Our aim is to spotlight Bengal’s extraordinary footballing talent and create a world-class platform where local heroes can rise, inspire and redefine the future of the sport in our state. BSL is all about passion, competitiveness and the unifying force of football and we are proud to bring this vision to life”, said Mr Rahul Todi, Managing Director, Shrachi Sports.

The inaugural season will officially begin on 14th December, 2025 at the District Sports Association Stadium, Malda from 4 pm, featuring a fresh and promising lineup of newly formed teams built for the league’s first edition. Among the participating sides are Sundarban Bengal Auto FC, North 24 Parganas FC, Howrah-Hooghly Warriors, ⁠FC Medinipur, Burdwan Blasters, Kopa Tigers Birbhum,⁠ JHR Royal City FC Malda | Murshidabad and Northbengal United FC. Though these teams are making their competitive debut, they bring together a compelling mix of experienced players from platforms such as the Indian Super League, I-League, Calcutta Football League and Subroto Cup, alongside talented youngsters scouted from across Bengal. This exciting blend of seasoned footballers and rising prospects adds a unique edge to the tournament and sets the stage for a memorable beginning.

Shrachi Sports has partnered with Zee Bangla Sonar and ZEE5 as the league’s Official Broadcast and Streaming Partners, ensuring that football fans can experience the excitement of the BSL LIVE, both on television and digital platforms.