Kirkland, Canada, November 20, 2026 — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is highlighting the Bosch Sensortec BMI423 inertial measurement unit for accurate, low-power motion sensing in wearables, Internet of Things devices, and consumer electronics.

As electronic products become smaller, smarter, and more responsive, designers need motion-sensing solutions that balance precision, power efficiency, and compact integration. These requirements are particularly important in battery-powered applications that continuously monitor movement while maintaining long operating life.

The BMI423 combines a 3-axis accelerometer and a 3-axis gyroscope in a single compact package, enabling precise motion tracking while helping engineers address demanding space and power requirements. Its integrated design supports the development of streamlined systems without sacrificing sensing performance.

Engineered for applications such as continuous motion detection, fitness tracking, navigation, and activity recognition, the BMI423 incorporates intelligent motion features that can reduce system complexity and improve responsiveness. Optimized power consumption makes the device well suited for wearable technology and other battery-powered products where efficient operation is critical.

The BMI423 can support a broad range of motion-aware applications, from smart consumer devices and fitness products to connected IoT systems. Its combination of sensing accuracy, integration, and reliability gives designers a flexible foundation for creating intuitive user experiences and advanced device functionality.

By connecting customers with advanced sensing technologies from Bosch Sensortec and providing access to technical resources and application expertise, Future Electronics helps engineers accelerate development and confidently bring innovative motion-enabled products to market.