Doylestown, PA, November 20, 2026 — PARIS Technologies International, Inc. today announced OLATION AI, a new solution designed to help organizations deliver trusted, governed business information to the artificial intelligence (AI) technologies they already use.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, many are discovering that access to data alone does not guarantee trustworthy results. AI platforms can analyze information and generate insights, but organizations still need confidence that answers are based on approved calculations, business definitions, governance policies, and security standards.

OLATION AI addresses this challenge by creating a shared foundation for business information that can be consumed across reporting, analytics, planning, dashboards, applications, and AI-enabled workflows. Rather than requiring each AI technology to independently interpret raw data and business rules, OLATION AI provides a governed layer of trusted business information designed to improve consistency, transparency, and decision support.

“Organizations are increasingly relying on AI to answer business questions and support decision-making,” said Ben Presti. “The challenge is ensuring those answers are based on trusted information. OLATION AI helps organizations apply approved calculations, business logic, and governance standards to the AI technologies they choose to use.”

The platform supports a simple philosophy: Let OLATION Handle the Numbers. Let AI Tell the Story.

OLATION manages calculations, business logic, governance, security, and data relationships. AI focuses on analysis, communication, explanation, and insight. Together they help organizations generate more trusted answers while maintaining consistency across users, departments, applications, and AI assistants.

At the center of OLATION AI is a shared business model that organizes data, calculations, business relationships, governance rules, and security permissions into a common framework. PARIS Technologies refers to this framework as an operational ontology, helping ensure that people, applications, and AI technologies are working from the same understanding of the business.

This approach supports another key principle: One Version of the Truth. Multiple Views of the Truth.

Executives may consume dashboards. Analysts may work in Excel. Business users may interact through reports, applications, or AI assistants. OLATION AI helps ensure each experience is based on the same trusted foundation of business information.

Unlike solutions that repeatedly process raw transactional data for every request, OLATION leverages its multidimensional calculation engine to prepare business-ready information before it reaches AI. This helps organizations improve consistency, reduce unnecessary processing, and focus AI resources on analysis rather than repeatedly recreating business context.

Organizations can leverage OLATION AI with leading AI technologies including Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, and future AI platforms. By establishing business definitions, calculations, and governance standards once, organizations can support multiple AI initiatives without rebuilding business logic for each implementation.

OLATION AI is designed to work alongside other PARIS Technologies solutions, including PowerAnalytics for reporting, planning, forecasting, and analysis, and Leonardo for dashboards, visual analytics, and executive reporting. Together these solutions help organizations transform business data into trusted, actionable decision support.

As AI adoption continues to grow, PARIS Technologies believes the organizations that succeed will be those that can combine AI’s analytical capabilities with trusted business information and strong governance.

“For more than thirty years, we’ve helped organizations establish a single version of the truth for reporting, planning, forecasting, and analysis,” added Ben Presti. “OLATION AI extends that same trusted foundation into the AI era.”