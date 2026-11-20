Baton Rouge, LA, November 20, 2026 — As the holidays approach, Pennington Biomedical Research Center is sharing practical tips to help families enjoy their holiday traditions while maintaining healthy habits. From making mindful food choices to finding opportunities for physical activity, experts say a few small changes can help people navigate the season without sacrificing the foods and traditions they enjoy.

One of the easiest ways to start the day on the right track is with a balanced meal, according to Dr. Jacob Mey, Director of the Mitochondrial Energetics and Nutrient Utilization (MENU) Laboratory and a registered dietitian. He recommends starting the day off with a smaller-than-usual meal, focusing on whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lean proteins.

“Skipping meals completely may cause excessive overeating at your Thanksgiving feast later,” Dr. Mey said.

Dr. Mey, whose research focuses on how the food people eat affects health and disease, says being mindful of eating habits during holiday meals can also help people avoid some of the uncomfortable effects that often follow a large Thanksgiving dinner.

“One way to enjoy the holiday foods, while minimizing overeating, is to prevent endlessly picking off a buffet or snack tray,” he said. “Focus on only eating plates that you prepare, so after you hit the buffet of delicious food and place what you want on your plate, move away from the buffet and enjoy the family, friends and, of course, football.”

While turkey often gets the blame for the postmeal food coma because it contains tryptophan, Dr. Mey explains that overeating, large amounts of carbohydrates and alcohol contribute to drowsiness. Consuming large amounts of carbohydrates especially can cause blood sugar to rise and subsequently fall, potentially contributing to feelings of fatigue.

When planning a balanced holiday meal, Katherine Cash, a registered dietitian at Pennington Biomedical, recommends thinking ahead about the foods that will be available and identifying the family favorites people most want to enjoy.

“Those are the ones that you want to enjoy, but in moderation,” Cash said.

Rather than filling a plate with the expectation of returning for seconds or thirds, she recommends paying attention to portion sizes and making room for a variety of foods. Cash also encourages people to look for opportunities to include vegetables and lean proteins in their holiday meals. Bringing a salad, vegetable dish or even a charcuterie board to a family gathering can provide additional options while allowing everyone to enjoy traditional holiday favorites.

“Charcuterie boards are really popular now,” Cash said. “You can build your own charcuterie board that incorporates a variety of whole foods including fresh fruit, raw vegetables, lean meats and nuts. This is an excellent opportunity to add nutrient-dense, fiber-rich foods to your holiday snacks.”

Planning ahead is particularly important during the weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, when holiday parties, family gatherings and leftovers can make it easy to lose track of healthy routines. Cash says to focus on the foods people look forward to enjoying during the holidays while avoiding the options that are readily available throughout the year.

“There are foods that you look forward to around the holidays. Those may be the ones that you want to focus on and make sure that you get,” Cash said. “If there are dinner rolls or mashed potatoes, those are things that you can have on a regular basis, so maybe consider skipping those.”

Physical activity is another important part of maintaining healthy habits throughout the holidays. Cash recommends at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity each day, such as walking. Those 30 minutes can be broken into shorter 10- or 15-minute sessions throughout the day.

Dr. Mey concurred and said that even a short period of movement can help reduce postmeal blood sugar spikes. In addition to staying active, Dr. Mey also points out that it’s important to stay hydrated throughout the holiday.

“Keep yourself hydrated throughout the day and at any family gatherings,” Dr. Mey said. “Consider starting every holiday meal with a tall glass of water.”

Ultimately, Pennington Biomedical’s dietitians and researchers encourage people to set realistic goals for themselves during the holiday season.