Holbrook, NY, November 20, 2026 — On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Hozio assembled and donated 200 bag lunches to support unhoused individuals across Nassau and Suffolk Counties. The donation marks National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week (November 15–21, 2026), held each year the week before Thanksgiving. This nationwide initiative draws critical attention to poverty, food insecurity, and homelessness while encouraging hands-on local action, volunteering, and community advocacy.

Hozio’s team worked together to prepare and package the ready-to-eat lunches. Each lunch included a ham and cheese sandwich, a piece of fresh fruit, a bag of chips, a cookie, and a bottle of water.

All 200 lunches were donated directly to Homeless Long Island for immediate distribution to individuals and families experiencing homelessness across Long Island. Homeless Long Island is an organization devoted to providing essential supplies, life-restoration services, and crisis support across Suffolk and Nassau Counties. Partnering with Homeless Long Island ensures that Hozio’s 200 meals reach local neighbors directly through established outreach channels during a critical time of year.

The donation continues Hozio’s work with Homeless Long Island. The company donated to support local veterans at the end of 2025 and donated 500 pounds of winter clothing to people in need earlier this year.