Detroit, MI, November 20, 2026 — Former RECARO Automotive Europe head oversees the composite part maker’s European operations

Neoniq Holdings announces the appointment of Ulrich J. Severin as European Managing Director to head Neoniq’s European operations. In this capacity, he will be responsible for winning and delivering European programs in automotive and beyond.

Neoniq, an engineered composites component manufacturer based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, serves customers in automotive and motorsport and is expanding into aerospace and other industrial programs. The company is led by Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Oliver Wainwright, who is focused on strengthening Neoniq’s international presence and supporting growth in key markets, including Europe.

“Customers who run their programs out of Europe want a supplier they can talk to in their own time zone,” said Wainwright. “Ulrich has run supplier businesses in Europe. He knows how European customers buy parts and what they expect from a supplier long before a part goes into production.”

Ulrich brings more than 30 years of global automotive leadership experience across original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 suppliers. Before joining Neoniq, he served as Managing Director and Vice President Europe at RECARO Automotive. His career includes regional and global CEO and CFO roles with leading automotive suppliers, including Valeo, Brose, Johnson Controls and Adient. In his earlier career he was part of the Daimler sales organization.

“In Europe, a customer judges a supplier by two things: whether someone answers the phone, and whether the parts arrive on time and perform right,” said Severin. “I’d rather spend my time with customers and with the people who make their parts than in presentations. That’s how you earn their trust and keep a program.”

Neoniq specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of advanced composite components, from initial concept development through series production. The company takes a material-agnostic approach, selecting fiber materials, resin systems and manufacturing processes based on the specific application and performance requirements. Its Auburn Hills, Michigan, operations support sales, design, engineering, prototyping and low-volume production.

Neoniq is backed by Capital K, which led the company’s Series A financing to support Neoniq’s growth, including its engineering and production capabilities.

The leadership team includes Oliver Wainwright, Co-Founder and CEO, who previously was the Global Vice President of Engineering at RECARO following its acquisition of C12, a company he founded after a career in motorsport that included Xtrac and Onroak Automotive; and Keith Graham, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, who previously worked as General Manager of Toray Carbon Fibers North America and Vice President at Carbon Conversions responsible for Business Development and Sales. Tony Edmunds, Chief Financial Officer, also joins NEONIQ with a proven track record in financial strategy, operational leadership, and driving sustainable growth as learned from his previous roles at DANA and RECARO automotive.

With experienced leadership on both sides of the Atlantic and a commitment to integrated engineering and manufacturing solutions, Neoniq Holdings is laying the groundwork for its next phase of international growth.