The Wealth Company receives SEBI Approval for Mutual Fund business

Chandigarh, 18th July 2025: The Wealth Company Asset Management Holdings Private Limited, part of the Pantomath Group, has received the final approval from SEBI to launch its mutual fund business. With this regulatory milestone, The Wealth Company formally enters the ₹74.41 trillion mutual fund industry under its new identity, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund.

SEBI granted the Certificate of Registration to the company on 18th July 2025 enabling it to commence operations as a registered Asset Management Company (AMC). The Wealth Company Mutual Fund will bring a unique proposition to the market, combining the rigorous, bottom-up, and data-intensive research methodologies typically seen in private equity, with the simplicity and accessibility required by retail investors. This approach is further fortified by extensive back-testing and AI-powered insights, ensuring investment decisions are rooted in deep analysis and empirical validation.

The Wealth Company’s foray into mutual funds builds upon its remarkable success in the alternate investment space, where it emerged as one of the fastest-scaling platforms in recent years. Within a short span, the Company built a robust portfolio across equity and structured strategies, attracting marque investors and delivering consistent performance. This experience in managing sophisticated investment products has laid a strong foundation for its mutual fund venture, positioning fund house to offer both innovation and stability from day one.

The Wealth Company, has been a formidable player in the alternate investments space contributing significantly to ~₹10,000 crores of client assets under the group’s purview, across four themed alternate investment funds (AIFs), catering to high net-worth investors (HNIs) across the country and global markets

Ms. Madhu Lunawat, Founder, MD and CEO of The Wealth Company Asset Management Holdings Private Limited said: “Over the years, mutual funds have been the most trusted and optimum investment platform for retail investors. As the country progresses towards its Viksit Bharat agenda, increasing number of retail investors have an opportunity to play a strong role in national building and the ensuing wealth creation that would follow.” She further adds, “Our entry into mutual funds is driven by a commitment to bring the same disciplined, data-driven investment philosophy honed in our alternative ventures to a wider audience. We believe in democratizing wealth creation by offering high-quality, outcome-oriented products and empowering our MFD partners to serve investors effectively, particularly in the promising Tier 3 and beyond markets, aligning with India’s Viksit Bharat agenda.”

As India’s youngest asset management company (AMC), The Wealth Company Mutual Fund aims to democratize wealth creation for retail investors across the country with a strong focus on Tier 3 and beyond markets which have been witnessing burgeoning economic activity and rising surplus incomes which deserve to be channeled in active fund management in order to partake the promising development outcomes as the country progresses on its Viksit Bharat agenda. The AMC will leverage the Pantomath Group’s unique strengths and deep understanding of investment ecosystem along with robust risk management practices.

The fund house will continue to prioritize businesses aligned with India’s macro-economic priorities. Including those contributing to Make in India mission, sustainable industrial development, and digital transformation. Staying true to its principles, the Company will consciously avoid sectors that are environmentally irresponsible or misaligned with the broader vision of inclusive and responsible growth.