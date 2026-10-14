Bybit Expands Beyond Crypto as CEO Outlines Next Phase of Financial Platform

India, Oct. 14, 2026 — Bybit Co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou has outlined the latest stage of the company’s expansion from a crypto exchange into The New Financial Platform, highlighting new products and collaborations across traditional and digital markets.

The updates were presented during Bybit’s latest biannual “Keynote with Ben” session titled “Make Your Move,” where Ben discussed the convergence of financial markets and the company’s approach to building for that shift. Held outside the usual studio format, in a gathering with a live audience, the keynote brought Ben together with selected guests to discuss changes in the financial landscape, new technologies, and the products shaping Bybit’s next phase.

Four Years of TradFi Expansion, With Stocks Now Live and mStocks Ahead

Four years after entering traditional finance with contracts for difference (CFDs) in 2022, Bybit has established itself as the largest crypto CFD platform, with trading volume reaching as much as $100 billion at its peak. On Oct. 12, the company expanded further into traditional markets with the launch of stock trading for eligible users, providing access to more than 1,000 U.S. stocks and ETFs. Users can trade using USDC, with fractional shares and 24/5 access covering U.S. pre-market, regular, and after-hours sessions.

Bybit is also developing mStocks in collaboration with Mantle, with a targeted launch in November. The tokenized stock product is designed to be backed 1:1 by real stocks, with plans to support round-the-clock conversion between eligible stocks and mStocks on Bybit, as well as decentralized exchange trading through automated market maker (AMM) liquidity pools on Mantle. Converted mStocks are also expected to be transferable into Bybit’s Unified Trading Account (UTA) for use as trading collateral, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Bybit launched IPO Express in June, giving eligible users access to selected IPO opportunities at the offering price through tokenized representations of the underlying securities. The service launched with SpaceX and is designed to extend Bybit’s access beyond secondary-market trading into selected primary-market opportunities.

The latest developments build on Bybit’s expansion into perpetuals, pre-market products, foreign exchange and options. Its TradFi offering now spans more than 600 products across equities, ETFs, indices, commodities, and FX. TradFi perpetuals have recorded more than $180 billion in trading volume, while recent additions include Forex Perps and Perp Options, an industry-first options product built on TradFi perpetuals.

Bybit is continuing to develop new perpetual products linked to AI computing and commodities, extending its range of instruments beyond conventional crypto markets.

Extending the Platform into Payments

Beyond trading and investing, Bybit has expanded its payments infrastructure to help customers move funds with greater flexibility. Bybit Pay and Bybit Card support crypto and fiat transfers, merchant payments, and everyday spending. The service now connects users with more than 5,000 merchants across 15+ countries and supports transfers to bank accounts and e-wallets, alongside QR payments and other payment services. Bybit has issued more than 4 million Bybit Cards, extending the platform’s use beyond financial markets into payments and spending.

Security and Regulatory Infrastructure

The expansion has been accompanied by investment in security, compliance, and technology infrastructure.

In the first half of 2026, Bybit said it intercepted more than 30,000 suspicious withdrawal requests, protecting users from more than $700 million in potential losses.

Bybit also secured five new licenses and regulatory approvals across the European Union, the Cayman Islands, Indonesia, South Africa, and El Salvador during 2026. These regulatory developments support the company’s efforts to expand its presence across different markets, subject to local requirements.

The company launched Bybit AI in September as a conversational assistant across trading, account management, and customer support, with further development planned around the platform’s wider financial services.

“Bybit is all about giving you the speed and scale you need when you Make Your Move. We have brought trading, investing, payments, and AI together, and we are continuing to add more markets and more ways to use them. We built the platform. Now it is about giving people the financial freedom to make their own move,” said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

Building Beyond the Exchange

Four years after entering TradFi, Bybit now combines crypto markets with stocks and ETFs, derivatives, commodities, FX, selected pre-IPO access, payments and AI-powered services. The company’s focus is increasingly on bringing these capabilities together within a single platform while continuing to expand market access, product depth, and the infrastructure supporting them.

For Bybit, the development of The New Financial Platform represents the next stage of its growth beyond crypto and into a broader role across global financial markets.