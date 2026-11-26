Berlin tops the global rankings with 100 major Christmas markets, hotel rates below $80 and affordable dining, according to a new study.

Berlin has been named the world’s best city to spend Christmas 2026, followed by Montreal and Chicago, according to a new study ranking 10 international destinations based on accommodation costs, dining prices, Christmas markets, snowfall probability and shopping opportunities.

Top 10 Cities to Spend Christmas 2026

1. Berlin, Germany

Berlin is the best city in the world to spend Christmas in 2026. The German capital has around 100 major holiday markets, considerably more than any other city in the ranking. A hotel room on Christmas night costs an average of $78.50, while a typical meal costs approximately $16.78. Nearly 478 gift and specialty shops make last-minute holiday shopping easier. The estimated probability of snowfall on Christmas Day is 19.35%.

2. Montreal, Canada

Montreal comes second and is an excellent choice for travellers looking for a winter Christmas experience. The city has an estimated 46.77% chance of snowfall on December 25. Festive attractions include six major Christmas markets and nearly 279 gift and specialty shops. Hotels charge an average of $135, while a typical meal at a local restaurant costs approximately $18.91.

3. Chicago, United States

Chicago takes third place as a leading destination for Christmas shopping, with approximately 5,000 gift and specialty shops across the city. The destination features three major Christmas markets. A hotel room costs an average of $128 on Christmas night, while a typical meal comes to around $20.50. Its estimated Christmas Day snowfall probability is 24.19%.

4. Paris, France

Paris ranks fourth, offering around 15 major Christmas markets and 1,000 gift and specialty shops. Despite the busy tourist season, hotels average approximately $121 per night, while meals cost around $19.02. Snowfall is relatively unlikely, with an estimated 5.81% probability on Christmas Day, making Paris a better choice for festive shopping and holiday markets than for a traditional white Christmas.

5. Quebec City, Canada

Quebec City rounds out the top five as the destination with the highest estimated snowfall probability in the ranking, at 53.55%. Visitors can explore seven major Christmas markets and more than 120 gift and specialty shops. Hotels average approximately $143 per night, while a typical meal costs around $21.41. Its winter atmosphere makes it an attractive destination for travellers seeking a traditional snowy Christmas.

6. Vilnius, Lithuania

Vilnius offers one of the most affordable Christmas holiday experiences in the ranking. Hotel accommodation averages just $73.50, while meals cost approximately $15.66. The city has three major Christmas markets, 120 gift and specialty shops and an estimated 35.48% probability of snowfall on Christmas Day.

7. Rome, Italy

Rome stands out for its extensive shopping opportunities, with approximately 10,000 gift and specialty shops and 10 major Christmas markets. Hotel accommodation averages $92, while meals cost around $17.90. Although the estimated probability of snowfall on Christmas Day is 0%, the Italian capital remains an attractive option for travellers interested in festive celebrations, shopping and cultural experiences.

8. Tallinn, Estonia

Tallinn combines affordable accommodation with a traditional European Christmas atmosphere. Hotels average approximately $86 per night, while meals cost around $16.78. The city features one major Christmas market and 112 gift and specialty shops. Its estimated snowfall probability on December 25 is 35.48%.

9. Riga, Latvia

Riga is another budget-friendly European destination, with average hotel prices of just $73 and meals costing approximately $16.78. The city offers five major Christmas markets and 106 gift and specialty shops. Its estimated probability of snowfall on Christmas Day stands at 37.42%.

10. Vienna, Austria

Vienna completes the top 10 with 15 major Christmas markets and 225 gift and specialty shops. Hotel accommodation averages $132 per night, while a typical meal costs approximately $19.02. The estimated probability of snowfall on Christmas Day is 9.68%, making the Austrian capital an appealing choice for travellers interested in traditional Christmas markets and seasonal city experiences.

Christmas Travel Trends: Affordability and Early Planning Take Centre Stage

The findings highlight how travellers can choose destinations based on their preferred holiday experiences and budgets. Berlin, Vilnius and Riga offer comparatively affordable accommodation, while Montreal and Quebec City provide stronger possibilities of experiencing snowfall on Christmas Day. Chicago and Rome stand out for their extensive gift-shopping opportunities, while Paris and Vienna offer a substantial number of major Christmas markets.

Commenting on the study, the CEO of BC Game said:

“Christmas 2026 falls on a Friday, which gives travelers a built-in long weekend from December 25 to 27. That suits short city breaks, but it’s also changing when people book. Christmas airfares are expected to reach their highest level in a decade, so we recommend holidaymakers book their flights and hotels as early as possible to avoid overcharging.”

The study highlights the importance of early holiday planning, particularly for international travellers considering popular Christmas destinations. Comparing accommodation rates, dining expenses and festive attractions can help visitors make informed decisions while managing their travel budgets.

As Christmas approaches, destinations across Europe and North America are expected to attract travellers looking for seasonal celebrations, winter experiences and memorable city breaks.

About the Study

The study by compares 10 international cities using indicators including hotel prices for December 25–26, average meal prices, the number of major Christmas markets, estimated snowfall probability on December 25 and the availability of gift and specialty shops.

Source:: https://bc.game