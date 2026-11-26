Nov 26: The BSE Sensex moved above the 84,500 mark in Thursday morning trade, gaining 602.05 points, or 0.72%, to reach 84,540.33 at 10:55 AM IST on November 26, 2026. Strong buying in several heavyweight stocks helped the index build on its positive start, with Hindustan Unilever, Trent and banking shares among the notable gainers.

The benchmark began the session at 84,301.40 and touched an intraday high of 84,540.33. It had slipped to 83,754.66 during the session, before recovering to the quoted level. The previous close stood at 83,938.28.

Hindustan Unilever led the listed gainers in the supplied market snapshot, rising 5.94% to ₹2,141. Trent followed with a 3.59% advance to ₹3,315, while ICICI Bank added 3.44% to trade at ₹1,640. IndiGo climbed 3.24% to ₹5,706 and HDFC Bank gained 3.18% to ₹844. ITC was also in positive territory, up 2.66% at ₹309.

The morning’s advance came as buying in IT and metal stocks lent support to the market. However, investors continued to monitor international developments, particularly trade-related headlines and concerns surrounding US tariffs, which remain important factors for market sentiment.

The Sensex’s 52-week range stood between 71,292.88 and 86,159.02. At 84,540.33, the index was around 1,619 points below its yearly peak. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 was quoted at 25,967.05, also reflecting a positive tone in the domestic equity market.

The next leg of the session may depend on whether buying interest in heavyweight stocks continues and how investors respond to global cues. For now, the Sensex’s move above 84,500 marks a firm start to Thursday’s trading session.