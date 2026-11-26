Founded by TPSC Entertainment, the inaugural four-day festival will spotlight new romantic comedies, champion emerging filmmakers and bring the magic of the genre to the California coast

LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov 26– Romantic comedies have given audiences decades of unforgettable meet-cutes, second chances and endings worth believing in. Now, the genre is getting a festival of its own. The inaugural Romcom Film Festival will debut April 22–25, 2027, in downtown Santa Barbara, California, bringing filmmakers and audiences together for four days devoted to discovering new romantic comedies, celebrating the stories we love and experiencing the feel-good magic of the genre.

Founded by Carissa Buffel, Kevin Matusow, and Kate Bacon of The Traveling Picture Show Company (TPSC Entertainment), a Los Angeles based, women-owned production company, the festival is a new destination for romantic comedy, combining new films, industry programming, and experiences inspired by the genre.

“Romcoms make people smile. It’s really as simple as that. We wanted to create a festival that celebrates this beloved genre and brings people together in a lighthearted and happy way,” said Kate Bacon, Founder and Co-Executive Director of Romcom Film Festival.

At the heart of the inaugural festival is a commitment to discovering and championing romantic comedies. Emerging and established filmmakers will have the opportunity to introduce their latest projects, gain exposure, and connect with audiences and industry professionals. The weekend will feature screening Q&As, filmmaker conversations, talent appearances, and panels bringing together directors, producers, screenwriters, actors, bestselling authors and other leading voices in film and entertainment.

Beyond the theater, the festival will bring the spirit of romantic comedies to life through literary programming exploring the journey from page to screen, wine tastings, speed dating, book signings, VIP events, and interactive experiences throughout Santa Barbara. The result is a four-day celebration where the magic of romantic comedy extends well beyond the screen.

Screenings will take place across multiple venues in downtown Santa Barbara, including the McHurley Film Center and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, with an additional outdoor screening experience in development. Alongside its lineup of new films, the festival will celebrate the romantic comedies that helped define the genre through special legacy screenings and appearances from the talent behind them.

Early partners for the inaugural festival include Palihouse, Kimpton Canary Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art , Jones Road Beauty and State of Mind Cafe. Additional partnerships will be announced in the coming months.

“The romantic comedy is often dismissed as a guilty pleasure, but it’s one of the hardest genres to execute. Making an audience laugh, fall in love with the characters and believe in their story takes real craft. We wanted to create a festival that not only celebrates that artistry, but gives filmmakers a dedicated platform to showcase their work and connect with audiences,” said Samantha Thomas, Co-Executive Director of Romcom Film Festival.

Film submissions are now open for the inaugural Romcom Film Festival, inviting filmmakers to share their work for consideration in the festival’s 2027 program. Filmmakers can submit their projects by visiting the website.

Additional details about participating talent, screenings, panels, special events and festival passes will be announced in the coming weeks.