VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov 23 — Half (50%) of Canadian small business owners expect higher holiday sales this year, and only 6% expect a decline, down from 25% in 2025. Getting ready for the busy season costs money, though. Owners have to pay for inventory, staff and other expenses before holiday revenue comes in, and most don’t have the cash set aside to do it.

Better sales expectations haven’t made the season any cheaper to prepare for. According to Merchant Growth’s 2026 Small Business Holiday Outlook Report, fewer than one in four owners (24%) have enough cash on hand to cover upfront holiday costs such as inventory, seasonal staff and higher operating costs.

That cash crunch comes on top of other pressures that could limit holiday sales. About half (51%) of owners see higher prices or inflation as a barrier, 44% cite reduced consumer spending power, and 34% point to higher operating costs such as rent, wages and energy.

As a result, many owners are paying for the season well before the revenue they’re counting on arrives, which means a busier holiday won’t automatically be a more profitable one.

“Owners are heading into the holidays more confident than they were a year ago, but confidence doesn’t guarantee profits if they can’t prepare ahead of the season,” said David Gens, Founder and CEO of Merchant Growth. “The businesses that do well this season will be the ones that hire and stock up for the demand they’re expecting, not the demand they’re afraid of. For owners who can see that demand coming, having the right financing gives them the chance to go after it and close out the year on their own terms.”

What will limit small businesses’ holiday sales this year?

The share of owners expecting higher sales is roughly in line with last year (50%, compared with 55% in 2025), while the share expecting sales to hold steady nearly doubled, from 20% in 2025, to 39% in 2026. Among owners expecting higher sales, more than half (56%) anticipate growth of 11% to 20%.

Beyond prices and costs, 21% see competition from large retailers or chains as a barrier, 14% cite limited marketing budgets and 10% say it’s hard to find staff. Trade worries rank lower, with 13% pointing to tariffs or trade uncertainty.

Owners expect customers to be careful with their money. More than a third (35%) think shoppers will spend less overall this year, compared with 23% who expect them to spend more, and 26% expect shoppers to buy earlier than last year.

Owners without enough cash on hand are lining up other ways to pay for the season, and many doubt they’ll get a bank’s approval as plan to borrow from one.

15% plan to use a loan or line of credit from their bank or credit union

13% will need bank financing but aren’t sure they’ll be approved

12% don’t know yet how they’ll cover the gap

Are small businesses running holiday promotions and deals this year?

Owners running holiday promotions mainly want to attract new customers (74%), boost cash flow (55%), reward loyal customers (52%) and compete with larger retailers (39%).

Black Friday (37%) and Boxing Week (35%) are the most popular times for deals. Few owners are planning for Cyber Monday promotions (17%), and another 17% are running them at other times, such as the week of Christmas or year-end sales.

Among owners sitting out holiday deals, 30% say it’s because their margins are too thin after cost increases, 30% would rather compete on quality, service or experience, and 22% say discounts haven’t paid off in past years.

Are small businesses hiring seasonal staff for the holidays?

About a third (30%) of businesses are not planning to hire seasonal staff this year, compared to 7% who plan to hire more and 16% who plan to hire about the same number of employees as last year.

Cost is a big part of the reason. Among owners hiring fewer seasonal workers or none, half (50%) say they can’t afford additional wages. The same share say their current staff can cover the season, and 15% point to an uncertain sales outlook.

For owners who can see the holiday rush coming, the hard part is timing. Inventory and seasonal wages have to be paid weeks before the revenue shows up, and a business that waits on December sales to cover November costs can end up short on stock or staff when customers arrive.

Financing arranged before the season starts can cover those costs up front, and Merchant Growth works with small businesses across Canada to ensure they’re making the most out of the holiday season.