PARIS, Nov 23 — TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) has signed a new agreement with Continental Resources, under which TotalEnergies acquires interests in natural gas upstream assets. The transaction is expected to add approximately 150 MMscf/d1 (equivalent to around 26 kboe/d) to TotalEnergies’ net gas production in the United States by 2032.

“We are pleased to further expand our cooperation with Continental Resources, a leading U.S. operator in the region. This transaction will strengthen our natural gas production in the United States and consolidate TotalEnergies’ integrated position from Upstream gas production to LNG exports,” said Nicolas Terraz, President Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies’ natural gas production in the U.S.

This transaction with Continental Resources builds on previous acquisitions of non-operated interests completed in 2025 in the Anadarko Basin with Continental Resources and in 2024 in the Eagle Ford play with EOG Resources and Lewis Energy. These assets will offer low-cost, low-emission, long-plateau production and are well connected to existing midstream infrastructure. Together with TotalEnergies’ operated Barnett asset, they are expected to bring the Company’s overall net natural gas production in the U.S. to approximately 850 MMscf/d2 (equivalent to more than 140 kboe/d) from 2032 onwards.

TotalEnergies’ LNG Activities in the U.S.

TotalEnergies is the number one exporter of U.S. LNG with 19 million tons exported in 2025, representing 18% of the whole U.S. production, out of which 14 million tons for Europe. The Company is integrated throughout the LNG value chain, with upstream gas production assets in Texas, Oklahoma and offshore U.S. TotalEnergies has invested in a number of major LNG projects in the U.S. including Cameron LNG and Rio Grande LNG. TotalEnergies also offtakes LNG from major U.S. terminals, such as Sabine Pass LNG, Freeport LNG, and Corpus Christi LNG.