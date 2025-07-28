CM Shri Mohan Charan Majhi Leads Panchjanya’s ‘Sushasan Samvad: Odisha Ki Udaan’ Highlighting the Rise of a Self-Reliant Odisha through Good Governance

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, graced Panchjanya’s national dialogue series event ‘Sushasan Samvad: Odisha Ki Udaan’ at Taj Vivanta, Bhubaneswar, where he delivered the keynote address and shared his vision of a Shashakt aur Atmanirbhar Odisha. The conclave brought together eminent leaders and thinkers to highlight Odisha’s remarkable journey towards self-reliance and robust governance.

Shri Majhi symbolised the spirit of a “Shashakt aur Atmanirbhar Odisha”, underlining the state’s rapid progress through skilled human resources, resilient infrastructure, industrial development, and its deeply rooted age-old cultural heritage. He spoke of various pro-people schemes by the government, including the reopening of all four gates of the Jagannath Temple in Puri to ease free access for devotees, the execution of the Subhadra Yojana in favor of women empowerment, constituting a corpus of ₹500 crore toward temple development, and approving a bonus of ₹800 per quintal for paddy farmers.

While addressing the audience and interacting with the anchor, Chief Minister mentioned, “Since taking charge, our primary focus has been on creating employment opportunities for the people of Odisha. More than 28,000 people secured government jobs in the very first year, and we have set a target for another 40,000 jobs next year. Additionally, 30,000 private jobs have been created in industries such as tourism and textiles, with plans to create more than 100,000 jobs in the near future.” Further on talking about corruption, he added, “More than 200 people have been prosecuted under a strict anti-corruption regime, thus raising trust and transparency in governance.”

The event witnessed presence of many eminent dignitaries. Smt. Pravati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Odisha; Shri Nitesh Rane, Cabinet Minister, Government of Maharashtra; Shri Mukul Kanitkar, Senior Pracharak, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh; Shri J. Nandakumar, National Convenor Pragya Pravah, and Arun Goyal, MD of Bharat Prakashan were amongst them.

During the event, Panchjanya, with support from technical experts, unveiled its innovative mascot ‘JAI’—an AI-powered Tortoise inspired by the revered invocation “Jai Juggernaut” of Lord Jagannath. Designed as a master of data and knowledge, JAI is envisioned to respond to emails, provide culturally aligned insights, and answer diverse queries rooted in Bharatiya Sanskriti. In a reflection of the compatibility of technology and tradition, the mascot was live in communication with Shri Hitesh Shankar, Editor of Panchjanya and introduced CM, further discussing Odisha, urging people to visit and experience this beautiful and divine state.

Shri Hitesh Shankar, Editor of Panchjanya, said, “Eastern India’s rise needs to be brought into the limelight with specific reference to Odisha’s potential to become a national model of inclusive and resilient governance. Sushasan Samvad is not just a platform for dialogue but a mission to build consensus and clarity on India’s developmental vision.”

Sushasan Samvad continues to be a key platform where governance, policy, and culture come together for informal discussions. Via ‘Odisha Ki Udaan’, the achievements of the State were showcased strongly in consonance with the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision for the ‘Viksit Bharat’.

About Panchjanya

Panchjanya is an Indian weekly Hindi magazine inspired by the vision of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). It was launched by the Late Shri Deendayal Upadhyaya in 1948 in Lucknow on the occasion of Makara Sankranthi. Its first editor was Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The inaugural cover page carried a picture of Lord Krishna, with the objective of pursuing idealism based on patriotism and upholding the cultural heritage of India. It is now edited by Hitesh Shankar, who was formerly an editor of Hindustan. He is also a member of IIMC’s new executive council.