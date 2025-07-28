JMR Infotech Drives Digital Compliance Transformation at Cooperative Bank of Oromia with Successful OFSAA FCCM Implementation

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia / Bengaluru – 28 July 2025: JMR Infotech, a leading global provider of digital transformation and banking technology solutions, is proud to announce the successful go-live of the Oracle Financial Services Analytical Applications (OFSAA) – Financial Crime and Compliance Management (FCCM) solution at Cooperative Bank of Oromia (Coopbank) in Ethiopia.

This implementation represents a critical step forward in Coopbank’s mission to enhance compliance, mitigate risk, and strengthen its technology foundation for future growth. Through this strategic partnership, the bank now operates on a unified, enterprise-wide compliance framework that delivers enhanced anti-money laundering (AML) capabilities, real-time risk monitoring, robust data security, and streamlined regulatory adherence.

The project successfully enabled the efficient validation and processing of over 14 million customer records, helping to bolster operational reliability and fraud prevention mechanisms.

Jayafar Moidu, Founder & CEO of JMR Infotech, said: “This go-live represents more than a successful deployment — it is a powerful example of how strategic partnerships can reshape compliance landscapes. Coopbank’s vision, Oracle’s innovation, and JMR Infotech’s execution excellence came together to create a scalable solution that not only strengthens AML and risk capabilities today, but also supports the bank’s digital evolution for tomorrow. We’re proud to contribute to Coopbank’s mission of building a more resilient and trusted financial ecosystem.”

Mr. Shimelis Legesse, Chief Information Officer, Cooperative Bank of Oromia, commented: “This implementation marks a major milestone in our compliance transformation journey. The solution empowers us to manage financial crime risks at scale, while enhancing the trust and security we provide to our customers. We are grateful to JMR Infotech and Oracle for their unwavering support, technical leadership, and seamless collaboration throughout the project.”

This successful go-live reflects JMR Infotech’s unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, intelligent, and scalable financial crime management solutions to banks and financial institutions globally. As compliance landscapes evolve, JMR continues to support its clients with technology-driven transformation that aligns with strategic growth and regulatory readiness.